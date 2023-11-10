How Taylor Swift Is Making Grammys History With Midnights

Taylor Swift's album Midnights scored multiple nominations for the 2024 Grammys, including Album of the Year, while "Anti-Hero" picked up nods for Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

By Jess Cohen Nov 10, 2023 5:02 PMTags
Red CarpetMusicAwardsTaylor SwiftCelebritiesGrammys
Watch: Taylor Swift's FULL SPEECH from Eras Tour Film Premiere

Taylor Swift is in her history-making era.

The singer added to her ever-growing list of award show nominations on Nov. 10, scoring six for the 2024 Grammys.

This time around, the 33-year-old was recognized for her 2022 album Midnights, earning nominations for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. Meanwhile, Taylor and pal Ice Spice also picked up a nomination in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their collaboration of the "Karma" remix.

Taylor's Midnights track "Anti-Hero" was also nominated in several categories, including Record Of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Song of the Year.

In fact, the Song of the Year recognition makes Taylor the most nominated artist in category ever with seven. (She was previously tied with Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie.)

And if that wasn't exciting enough, Taylor is swiftly making history with her Album of the Year nomination, her sixth nod in the category.

photos
Decoding Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) Vault Songs and Lyric Meanings

Taylor was previously nominated in the category for her albums Fearless, Red, 1989Folklore and Evermore.

She picked up her first win in the category at the 2009 Grammys for Fearless, before winning again in 2015 for her album 1989. Most recently, Taylor won AOTY at the 2020 Grammys for her beloved album Folklore, which made her the first female artist to win the category three times.

And while she's currently tied with legends Paul SimonFrank Sinatra and Stevie Wonder for the artist with most AOTY year wins, she could make history at the 2024 Grammys. If she's victorious in the category, Taylor would become the first ever artist to win Album of the Year four times.

Trending Stories

1

Matthew Perry’s Death Certificate Released

2

The 2024 Grammy Nominations Are Finally Here

3
Exclusive

We're Still Recovering From The Golden Bachelor's Shocking Exit

Republic

Meanwhile, Taylor is already making history with her AOTY nomination, officially tying Barbra Streisand as the female artist with most Album of the Year nominations. (Barbra received AOTY nods for The Barbra Streisand AlbumPeopleMy Name Is BarbraColor Me BarbraGuilty and The Broadway Album.)

In celebration of Taylor's Grammy nods, revisit the best lyrics from Midnights...

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
A Birthday Pic

Our girl is a straight-up hero for including this gem ripe for use on your birthday from "Anti-Hero": "I have this thing where I get older, but just never wiser."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Only For Use on April 29

"This is what I was up to on April 29," a cheeky play on "Do you really want to know where I was April 29th?" from "High Fidelity," a 3 am edition track. 

Zhang Hengwei/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images
When You Just Like Your Outfit But Don't Really Have a Reason to Post

For s--ts and giggles, let's go with this doozy from "Vigilante S--t": "And I don't dress for villains or for innocents, I'm on my vigilante s--t again."

Taylor Swift / Instagram
A Sunny Throwback Pic From the Summer

"You're On Your Own, Kid" is here for you in January when you are seasonally depressed: "Summer went away, still the yearning stays."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
For a Photo From Any Trip You've Taken Lately

From "Question...?," we offer up the simple but effective, "Big city, wrong choices."

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
When You Totally Nail Your Makeup

The opening lyric of "Vigilante S--t"—"Draw the cat eye sharp enough to kill a man"—is your best friend.

TikTok
For a Trip to See, Well, Snow on the Beach

Vacation towns should expect to see an uptick in tourism this winter solely because of Taylor's collab with Lana Del Rey, "Snow on the Beach," which features one of Taylor's several (!) F-bombs on Midnights: "It's like snow at the beach, weird, but f--kin' beautiful."

Big Machine Records
When You Want to Humble-Post a Photo From Your Trip to Paris

"I was taken by the view, like we were in Paris," from, obviously, "Paris."

Republic
For An Emo Photo Of Yourself

Indulge your inner teenager who lived to write Dashboard Confessional lyrics on their binders with "Breathe in, breathe through, breathe deep, breathe out" from "Labyrinth."

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
What's Wrong With Being Confident?

No, it is not obnoxious to post a photo of yourself looking amazing, and yes, you should 100 percent post it with the following "Bejeweled" line: "Best believe I'm still bejeweled. When I walk in the room, I can still make the whole place shimmer."

But there are other options from track nine, including "Diamonds in my eyes, I polish up real nice," and "What's a girl gonna do? A diamond's gotta shine," which kind of sounds like something the villain on The Bachelor would say and we love it.

Big Machine Records
When You Have a Drink In Your Hand On a Boat

Taylor is here for this very specific need, thanks to this line from "Mastermind": I'm the wind in our free-flowing sails and the liquor in our cocktails."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Post-Breakup Caption Needs

We would suggest just sending your ex a direct link to "Karma," but here are a few doozies from that absolute banger: "I keep my side of the street clean, you wouldn't know what I mean," "Karma is my boyfriend" or "Karma is a relaxing thought, aren't you envious that for you it's not?"

Sony Music Publishing
When You Cannot Even Find Three Emojis to Use

"It's me, Hi, I'm the problem, it's me!" This line from "Anti-Hero" is absolutely flawless and can be used in so many scenarios. The versatility and faux self-effacing nature is chills-inducing!

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Matthew Perry’s Death Certificate Released

2

The 2024 Grammy Nominations Are Finally Here

3
Exclusive

We're Still Recovering From The Golden Bachelor's Shocking Exit

4

Home and Away Actor Johnny Ruffo Dead at 35

5
Exclusive

Why Taylor Swift Sends Kelly Clarkson Flowers After Every Re-Recording