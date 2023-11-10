How Taylor Swift Is Making Grammys History With Midnights

Watch : Taylor Swift's FULL SPEECH from Eras Tour Film Premiere

Taylor Swift is in her history-making era.

The singer added to her ever-growing list of award show nominations on Nov. 10, scoring six for the 2024 Grammys.

This time around, the 33-year-old was recognized for her 2022 album Midnights, earning nominations for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. Meanwhile, Taylor and pal Ice Spice also picked up a nomination in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their collaboration of the "Karma" remix.

Taylor's Midnights track "Anti-Hero" was also nominated in several categories, including Record Of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Song of the Year.

In fact, the Song of the Year recognition makes Taylor the most nominated artist in category ever with seven. (She was previously tied with Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie.)

And if that wasn't exciting enough, Taylor is swiftly making history with her Album of the Year nomination, her sixth nod in the category.