Megan Fox Shares How Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly Helped Her “Heal” Through New Book

Upon the release of her poetry book Pretty Boys are Poisonous, Megan Fox detailed the ways in which her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly supported her throughout the process.

Watch: Megan Fox Details Abusive Relationships, Pregnancy Loss

This boy isn't poison. 

Megan Fox's new book of poetry Pretty Boys are Poisonous takes an intimate look at some of the actress' most painful moments in life. Now, she is sharing how her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly reacted to her desire to create this type of personal art and supported her through it.  

"I think it helps that he's an artist himself," the Transformers alum said in a preview clip from the Nov. 10 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. "And he recognizes that he has this outlet where he gets to experience his catharsis through songwriting, where he gets to express his pain in that way. And as an actor, you don't really have that, because I'm reading someone else's dialogue. So I don't get to go to work and really put my experiences or my pain into my art."

She further explained to host Drew Barrymore that MGK (born Colson Baker) "recognized that I needed an outlet for that," adding, "And when you love someone you're not going to deny them the right to experience a relief from their suffering. And I think that's just part of what it is to care about someone and to want to see them heal."

photos
Megan Fox Through the Years

And though the Jennifer's Body actress has previously said that while much of her book comes from personal experiences, there are elements that are allegorical, she did address the likelihood that some readers will read her words and automatically think they're about the rapper—in the same way people assume the 33-year-old's music is about her. 

"I think inevitably once you're in a famous relationship," the 37-year-old noted, "anything I do or say for the rest of my life, people will probably think it's about him, because the relationship is so public. The same thing any song he writes is always probably going to be about me in someone's mind. And so I think you have to just let it go because it's about expressing the truth, and healing yourself through your art. And you can't really worry about what other people are gonna think. I'm sure we all have days where we worry about it."

She added with a laugh, "I've read some of his song lyrics and I'm like, 'Okay are we really gonna print that? Okay.' It is what it is though because as long as it's the truth, then it's the truth. And like I have to be accountable for my actions and my role inside a relationship and if somebody wants to put that into art they should."

In fact, Megan had one particular recommendation for those from her past needing to vent.

"Anyone who dated me in my early 20s should probably write their own poetry book," she quipped. "Because I was not a peach."

To relive Megan and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship back to its beginning, keep reading. 

JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
January 2022: We're Engaged

New year, new relationship status! On Jan. 12, 2022, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announced on Instagram that they were engaged. "Yes, in this life and every life," the musician wrote on Instagram. 

@CelebCandidly / MEGA
June 2021: Happiest Place on Earth

Megan and MGK sport monochromatic sweat suits and Mickey Mouse ears as they spend the day at Disneyland. 

Michael Hickey/Getty Images
May 2021: Onstage Love

The two appear onstage during the rocker's show at the Barstool Sports Indy 500 party at Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
May 2021: Billboard Music Awards

The lovebirds arrive at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
May 2021: iHeartRadio Music Awards

Pretty in pink! Megan supports Machine Gun Kelly as they attend the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.

DIGGZY / SplashNews.com
May 2021: Red Hot

The pair is spotted out on another dinner date in Los Angeles.

Instagram
April 2021: Double Birthday Date

Double date! The duo celebrates MGK's birthday with friends Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker.

Backgrid
April 2021: Pre-Birthday Dinner Date

The couple heads to dinner in Los Angeles a day before the recording artist's birthday.

ABC via Getty Images
November 2020: Red Carpet Official

The couple makes their first red carpet appearance at the American Music Awards. The same month, the actress files for divorce from estranged husband Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three sons.

HEDO / BACKGRID
September 2020: Tatted

Megan revealed that she may have gotten a tattoo in honor of the rapper. Her voice appears on MGK's song "Banyan Tree (Interlude)" on his album. "It was just four months ago that we were right here and I met you. That's not possible," Megan said. "You just got my initials tattooed on you. I just got your nickname tattooed on me."

Instagram
August 2020: Instagram Official

The actress shares the first photo of her with her new man captioning it, "Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours."

Instagram
July 2020: How They Met

The couple did their first podcast together and detailed how they met on the set of the movie Midnight in the Switchglass. They also became Instagram official in July when MGK posted a selfie of the couple with the caption, "Waited for eternity to find you again..."

NGRE / BACKGRID
June 2020: Dinner Date

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan were spotted holding hands on their way to dinner at NOBU in Los Angeles.

MICHAEL GARCIA / Machine Gun Kelly
May 2020: "My Bloody Valentine" Video

The rapper released the music video for his song "My Bloody Valentine" which features the Jennifer's Body star.

DIGGZY / SplashNews.com
May 2020: First Sighting

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly were spotted for the first time together grabbing coffee and food before driving away together in Los Angeles.

