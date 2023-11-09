Megan Fox Shares How Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly Helped Her “Heal” Through New Book

Watch : Megan Fox Details Abusive Relationships, Pregnancy Loss

This boy isn't poison.

Megan Fox's new book of poetry Pretty Boys are Poisonous takes an intimate look at some of the actress' most painful moments in life. Now, she is sharing how her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly reacted to her desire to create this type of personal art and supported her through it.

"I think it helps that he's an artist himself," the Transformers alum said in a preview clip from the Nov. 10 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. "And he recognizes that he has this outlet where he gets to experience his catharsis through songwriting, where he gets to express his pain in that way. And as an actor, you don't really have that, because I'm reading someone else's dialogue. So I don't get to go to work and really put my experiences or my pain into my art."

She further explained to host Drew Barrymore that MGK (born Colson Baker) "recognized that I needed an outlet for that," adding, "And when you love someone you're not going to deny them the right to experience a relief from their suffering. And I think that's just part of what it is to care about someone and to want to see them heal."