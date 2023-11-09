Megan Fox Shares How Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly Helped Her “Heal” Through New Book

This boy isn't poison.
Megan Fox's new book of poetry Pretty Boys are Poisonous takes an intimate look at some of the actress' most painful moments in life. Now, she is sharing how her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly reacted to her desire to create this type of personal art and supported her through it.
"I think it helps that he's an artist himself," the Transformers alum said in a preview clip from the Nov. 10 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. "And he recognizes that he has this outlet where he gets to experience his catharsis through songwriting, where he gets to express his pain in that way. And as an actor, you don't really have that, because I'm reading someone else's dialogue. So I don't get to go to work and really put my experiences or my pain into my art."
She further explained to host Drew Barrymore that MGK (born Colson Baker) "recognized that I needed an outlet for that," adding, "And when you love someone you're not going to deny them the right to experience a relief from their suffering. And I think that's just part of what it is to care about someone and to want to see them heal."
And though the Jennifer's Body actress has previously said that while much of her book comes from personal experiences, there are elements that are allegorical, she did address the likelihood that some readers will read her words and automatically think they're about the rapper—in the same way people assume the 33-year-old's music is about her.
"I think inevitably once you're in a famous relationship," the 37-year-old noted, "anything I do or say for the rest of my life, people will probably think it's about him, because the relationship is so public. The same thing any song he writes is always probably going to be about me in someone's mind. And so I think you have to just let it go because it's about expressing the truth, and healing yourself through your art. And you can't really worry about what other people are gonna think. I'm sure we all have days where we worry about it."
She added with a laugh, "I've read some of his song lyrics and I'm like, 'Okay are we really gonna print that? Okay.' It is what it is though because as long as it's the truth, then it's the truth. And like I have to be accountable for my actions and my role inside a relationship and if somebody wants to put that into art they should."
In fact, Megan had one particular recommendation for those from her past needing to vent.
"Anyone who dated me in my early 20s should probably write their own poetry book," she quipped. "Because I was not a peach."
