Zac Efron “Devastated” by Death of 17 Again Costar Matthew Perry

Watch : Matthew Perry's Funeral: 'Friends' Cast Attends

Zac Efron is grieving the loss of a dear friend.

Nearly two weeks after Matthew Perry's sudden passing, Efron—who starred alongside Perry in the 2009 movie 17 Again—is opening up about his costar, sharing he was touched to learn that the Friends alum wanted him to play a younger version of himself in a biopic.

"I was hugely honored," Efron told Extra Nov. 8. "It would be extraordinary to do and, of course, I'm still really devastated by the fact that he's gone."

Perry died in an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28, his rep and a law enforcement source confirmed to NBC News. He was 54.

Further details on his cause of death have been deferred, authorities confirmed to the outlet the following day, pending the results of a toxicology report.

Days after his death, model Athenna Crosby—one of the last people to speak to the actor—shared insight into the plans he had for the future. As she noted, Perry was "enthusiastic" about making a biopic based on his life, which he planned to ask Efron to star in.