Travis Kelce’s Plans to Cheer on Taylor Swift at Argentina Eras Tour Revealed

Watch : Taylor Swift Supports Travis Kelce for Career Milestone

Travis Kelce cheering on Taylor Swift never goes out of style.

And the tight end is officially continuing their love story in South America, as he's headed to Argentina to support the pop star during the next stop of her Eras Tour, a source close to the couple confirmed to NBC News Nov. 8.

The confirmation comes hours after the football star teased his plans to head south-of-the-equator, where as Taylor is set to perform three shows in Buenos Aires, Argentina, starting on Nov. 9, followed by two nights in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

"Got anything you're looking forward to going to?" Jason Kelce asked his brother on the Nov. 8 episode of their New Heights podcast, to which Travis replied, "Not really. I might just say f--k it and just go somewhere nice, I don't know."

Although he kept tight-lipped about the exact location, the Chiefs player couldn't help but hint at a warm getaway during his bye week. "My skin's getting real pale," Travis teased, "so I gotta go somewhere sunny."