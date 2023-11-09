Travis Kelce’s Plans to Cheer on Taylor Swift at Argentina Eras Tour Revealed

Travis Kelce is filling a blank space in his calendar by heading to Argentina to support Taylor Swift as she kicks off the South American leg of her Eras Tour.

Watch: Taylor Swift Supports Travis Kelce for Career Milestone

Travis Kelce cheering on Taylor Swift never goes out of style.

And the tight end is officially continuing their love story in South America, as he's headed to Argentina to support the pop star during the next stop of her Eras Tour, a source close to the couple confirmed to NBC News Nov. 8. 

The confirmation comes hours after the football star teased his plans to head south-of-the-equator, where as Taylor is set to perform three shows in Buenos Aires, Argentina, starting on Nov. 9, followed by two nights in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

"Got anything you're looking forward to going to?" Jason Kelce asked his brother on the Nov. 8 episode of their New Heights podcast, to which Travis replied, "Not really. I might just say f--k it and just go somewhere nice, I don't know."

Although he kept tight-lipped about the exact location, the Chiefs player couldn't help but hint at a warm getaway during his bye week. "My skin's getting real pale," Travis teased, "so I gotta go somewhere sunny."

photos
Taylor Swift's NYC Night Out With Selena Gomez, Brittany Mahomes & More

"Somewhere south?" Jason continued while Travis quipped, "Closer to the equator."

The Philadelphia Eagles center prompted his younger brother, asking, "South of the equator?" which earned a laugh from Travis.

The 34-year-old and the Grammy winner are no strangers to cheering one another on forever and always: Taylor has attended many of Travis' football games in recent months. Not to mention, the entire story of them started in July when Travis rocked out at her Eras Tour show in Kansas City.

David Eulitt / Jamie Squire / Getty Images

But there came a moment when the athlete admitted the NFL may need to calm down with the media coverage.

"I think everybody's just overwhelmed," Travis shared on his New Heights podcast Oct. 4. "I think it's fun when they show who all is at the game, you know? I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you're watching. But at the same time, I think—"

Jason chimed in, "They're overdoing it," to which Travis agreed, adding, "They're overdoing it a little bit for sure—especially my situation. But I think they're just trying to have fun with it." 

For a look back at Taylor cheering on Travis at her fourth Kansas City Chiefs game, keep reading...

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Taylor & Brittany Mahomes

Taylor appears with Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife and youngest child, son Bronze, 10 months.

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Cheering for Travis

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Wearing Her Heart on Her Sleeve

Taylor sports a friendship bracelet bearing Travis' jersey number, 87, with two hearts.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Thumbs Up

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Go Chiefs

David Eulitt/Getty Images

All Smiles

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Hugs!

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Defense!

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Taking Pics

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Touchdown!

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Touchdown!

Travis scores!

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Cheers

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Team Spirit

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

New Besties

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Girl Talk

Instagram / Bernie Kosar

Hanging Out at Travis' Home

Taylor appears with Bernie Kosar, a Cleveland Browns legend, at Travis' Kansas City, Mo. home before the Chief's game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium Oct. 22, 2023.

Instagram / Bernie Kosar

Pre-Game Selfie

Taylor appears with Bernie Kosar.

