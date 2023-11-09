Zac Efron, Mandy Moore, Octavia Spencer and More Stars React to SAG-AFTRA Strike Ending After 118 Days

Watch : Tearful Drew Barrymore Apologizes for Talk Show Return Amid Strike

The SAG-AFTRA strike is coming to an end.

After 118 days of striking, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists has reached a tentative deal with Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) on a new contract.

"We are thrilled and proud to tell you that today your TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee voted unanimously to approve a tentative agreement with the AMPTP," the performers union announced on Nov. 7. "As of 12:01am PT on November 9, our strike is officially suspended and all picket locations are closed."

Per the guild, the contract they agreed upon is valued at over $1 billion and includes "'above-pattern' minimum compensation increases, unprecedented provisions for consent and compensation that will protect members from the threat of AI, and for the first time establishes a streaming participation bonus."

"We have arrived at a contract that will enable SAG-AFTRA members from every category to build sustainable careers," the organization added. "Many thousands of performers now and into the future will benefit from this work."