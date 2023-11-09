Zac Efron, Mandy Moore, Octavia Spencer and More Stars React to SAG-AFTRA Strike Ending After 118 Days

The SAG-AFTRA strike is coming to an end.
After 118 days of striking, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists has reached a tentative deal with Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) on a new contract.
"We are thrilled and proud to tell you that today your TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee voted unanimously to approve a tentative agreement with the AMPTP," the performers union announced on Nov. 7. "As of 12:01am PT on November 9, our strike is officially suspended and all picket locations are closed."
Per the guild, the contract they agreed upon is valued at over $1 billion and includes "'above-pattern' minimum compensation increases, unprecedented provisions for consent and compensation that will protect members from the threat of AI, and for the first time establishes a streaming participation bonus."
"We have arrived at a contract that will enable SAG-AFTRA members from every category to build sustainable careers," the organization added. "Many thousands of performers now and into the future will benefit from this work."
The long-awaited agreement comes as a happy surprise to many actors—with Zac Efron learning the news at the Nov. 8 premiere of The Iron Claw, which was previously granted an exemption from the strike so the cast could promote the film.
"Let's go!" he told reporters in a video published by Rotten Tomatoes, while his costar Harris Dickinson joked, "Let's f--king get outta here and get back to work."
Meanwhile, their castmate Jeremy Allen White said he was "so happy."
He added to Entertainment Tonight, "That's amazing."
Here are what other stars are saying about the strike:
Octavia Spencer: "Ready to work now that the strike is over! Congratulations and thank you to our @sagaftra negotiating committee! Proud to stand in solidarity with all SAG members over the last 118 days."
Mandy Moore: "Thank you @sagaftra negotiators and leadership for getting us over the finish line!!! Gratitude is the attitude!! And grateful to all those who walked the walked (picketers, strike captains, Our fellow union brothers and sisters, etc...)"
Fran Drescher: "We did it!!!! The Billion+ $ Deal! 3X the last contract! New ground was broke everywhere!Ty sag aftra members for hanging in and holding out for this historic deal! Ty neg comm, strike captains, staff, Duncan & Ray, our lawyers, the IA team , family and friends. Our sister unions for their unrelenting support! And the amptp for hearing us and meeting this moment! #sagaftrastrong."
Kate Walsh: "The longest actors strike in Hollywood history is finally over!! I couldn't be more proud of our @SAGAFTRA negotiating committee, who persisted to get us all the RIGHT deal. I am in teary awe of my fellow actors and sister unions who fought with all they had, and for all the amazing people that make the magic happen in front of and behind the camera."
Jack Quaid: "YESSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!"
Daniel Dae Kim: "Woo hooo!!!! Let's hope the deal is fair and we can get back to work!"
Nia Vardalos: "It's over!!! The strike is resolved!! Looking forward to the entire industry getting back to work."
Molly Ringwald: "Tentatively celebrating end of strike!"
Frances Fisher: "Day 118. #SagAftraStrike OVER at 12:00 Midnight tonight."
Yvette Nicole Brown: "Praise, God! Won't He do it!"
(Comcast, which owns E! News' parent company NBCUniversal, is one of the entertainment companies represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.)