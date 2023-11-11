Unpacking the Murder Conspiracy Case Involving Savannah Chrisley's Boyfriend Robert Shiver

Watch : Savannah Chrisley Reveals She’s Dating Robert Shiver

Rule of thumb, it's usually best not to carry baggage from a previous relationship into a new one.

Not that Robert Shiver has any choice, even though he looks very happy with Savannah Chrisley, who posted photos on Nov. 4 of them kissing.

Before they met, however, Lindsay Shiver—Robert's estranged wife and the mother of his three children—had been accused in the Bahamas of plotting to have him killed. She has not yet entered a plea and is currently free on bail.

None of which came as a surprise to Savannah, who acknowledged sliding into Robert's DMs after reading about the case online.

"It's fine," she quipped to Nick Viall on the Sept. 14 episode of his The Viall Files podcast. But other than that sordid-sounding state of affairs, the 38-year-old insurance executive was a "normie," she described, "a normal person and I love it."

Not to mention, Savannah cracked, he was "too hot to die."