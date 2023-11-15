Kourtney Kardashian Subtly Hints She Welcomed Baby Boy With Travis Barker

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Welcome Son

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are basking in parenthood... Bible!

The Poosh founder hinted at the arrival of their baby boy, Rocky Thirteen, by wishing the drummer a happy 48th birthday using his new title: "daddy."

"To my husband, my soulmate, my best friend, my lover, my daddy to our baby boy, my everything," Kourtney wrote on Instagram Nov. 14, "I wish you the happiest birthday. You make all of my dreams come true and I feel so blessed to have you by my side. I love you beyond words, forever."

She accompanied the caption with steamy photos from her maternity shoot, including a throwback shot of her topless and one of Travis cupping her breasts. He sweetly commented, "I love you forever my soulmate."

While the Kardashians star was due on Halloween or the first week of November, according to Travis, news broke on Nov. 4 that Kourtney had given birth to their first baby together and the seventh child in their blended family.