Kourtney Kardashian Subtly Hints She Welcomed Baby Boy With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are basking in parenthood... Bible!
The Poosh founder hinted at the arrival of their baby boy, Rocky Thirteen, by wishing the drummer a happy 48th birthday using his new title: "daddy."
"To my husband, my soulmate, my best friend, my lover, my daddy to our baby boy, my everything," Kourtney wrote on Instagram Nov. 14, "I wish you the happiest birthday. You make all of my dreams come true and I feel so blessed to have you by my side. I love you beyond words, forever."
She accompanied the caption with steamy photos from her maternity shoot, including a throwback shot of her topless and one of Travis cupping her breasts. He sweetly commented, "I love you forever my soulmate."
While the Kardashians star was due on Halloween or the first week of November, according to Travis, news broke on Nov. 4 that Kourtney had given birth to their first baby together and the seventh child in their blended family.
The Blink-182 musician previously confirmed their son's name is Rocky, sharing that the name reminds him of Rocky George, the guitar player for the band Suicidal Tendencies, along with the 1976 film Rocky.
The pair has shared they felt "blessed" to get pregnant naturally following a difficult IVF process. However, they experienced a challenge in September when Kourtney underwent urgent fetal surgery to save their son's life. As she later explained, an ultrasound led medical staffers to take immediate action.
"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery," Kourtney wrote on Instagram Sept. 6. "I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."
But Rocky is not only beloved by his mom and dad: The little one entered the world with no shortage of older siblings to have his back, with the newborn joining the couple's blended brood, which includes Kourtney's three children with ex Scott Disick: Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 8. Meanwhile, Travis shares kids Landon Barker, 20, and Alabama Barker, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler and is also a stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 24.
Kourtney first shared the news of her pregnancy at a June Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles. The 44-year-old cheekily held up a sign that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant," referencing the music video to his band's 1998 hit "All the Small Things."
Weeks later, Kourtney revealed the baby's sex with a party that included blue confetti and streamers flying out of a cannon to signify it was a boy.
Prior to conceiving, Kourtney had opened up about her and Travis' road to parenthood, which included in-vitro fertilization.
"It really took a toll on my health and mentally," she explained on the October 2022 episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "The hormones. The medication. You have to get put to sleep every time. I know it's for so many people but it's just not for me."
And although Kourtney didn't feel that IVF was right for her, she did believe in the universe's timing—which came to fruition.
"I got to a place where I just felt exactly like how timing is everything with me and Travis," she continued. "So, I feel like if it's truly meant to be it will happen. We are for now, done with IVF. We say prayers and hope that god blesses us with a baby."
