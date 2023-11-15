Kourtney Kardashian Subtly Hints She Welcomed Baby Boy With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian coyly confirmed she and Travis Barker welcomed their baby boy, gushing over the new "daddy" in a tribute to her husband on his 48th birthday.

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Welcome Son

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are basking in parenthood... Bible!

The Poosh founder hinted at the arrival of their baby boyRocky Thirteen, by wishing the drummer a happy 48th birthday using his new title: "daddy."

"To my husband, my soulmate, my best friend, my lover, my daddy to our baby boy, my everything," Kourtney wrote on Instagram Nov. 14, "I wish you the happiest birthday. You make all of my dreams come true and I feel so blessed to have you by my side. I love you beyond words, forever."

She accompanied the caption with steamy photos from her maternity shoot, including a throwback shot of her topless and one of Travis cupping her breasts. He sweetly commented, "I love you forever my soulmate."

While the Kardashians star was due on Halloween or the first week of November, according to Travis, news broke on Nov. 4 that Kourtney had given birth to their first baby together and the seventh child in their blended family.

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Blended Family Photos

The Blink-182 musician previously confirmed their son's name is Rocky, sharing that the name reminds him of Rocky George, the guitar player for the band Suicidal Tendencies, along with the 1976 film Rocky.

The pair has shared they felt "blessed" to get pregnant naturally following a difficult IVF process. However, they experienced a challenge in September when Kourtney underwent urgent fetal surgery to save their son's life. As she later explained, an ultrasound led medical staffers to take immediate action.

"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery," Kourtney wrote on Instagram Sept. 6. "I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."

But Rocky is not only beloved by his mom and dad: The little one entered the world with no shortage of older siblings to have his back, with the newborn joining the couple's blended brood, which includes Kourtney's three children with ex Scott DisickMason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 8. Meanwhile, Travis shares kids Landon Barker, 20, and Alabama Barker, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler and is also a stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 24. 

Kourtney first shared the news of her pregnancy at a June Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles. The 44-year-old cheekily held up a sign that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant," referencing the music video to his band's 1998 hit "All the Small Things." 

Weeks later, Kourtney revealed the baby's sex with a party that included blue confetti and streamers flying out of a cannon to signify it was a boy.

Prior to conceiving, Kourtney had opened up about her and Travis' road to parenthood, which included in-vitro fertilization.

"It really took a toll on my health and mentally," she explained on the October 2022 episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "The hormones. The medication. You have to get put to sleep every time. I know it's for so many people but it's just not for me."

And although Kourtney didn't feel that IVF was right for her, she did believe in the universe's timing—which came to fruition.

"I got to a place where I just felt exactly like how timing is everything with me and Travis," she continued. "So, I feel like if it's truly meant to be it will happen. We are for now, done with IVF. We say prayers and hope that god blesses us with a baby."

For a look back at Kourtney's pregnancy, keep reading...

Bump Kiss

Travis Barker kisses his pregnant wife's bare baby bump, which she showcased while wearing a pair of light blue jeans and a white tank top, as seen in the Blink 182 drummer's Aug. 26, 2023 Instagram post.

Garden Style

Kourtney Kardashian embraced her bare baby bump in a casual outfit during a stroll through a garden in August 2023.

Bikini Bump

Kourtney showed her baby bump in a red bikini.

Four Generations

Kourtney's little one is ready to meet aunt Khloe Kardashian, grandma Kris Jenner and great-grandma MJ Campbell.

A Silver Lining

"lost and found," she captioned a gallery of photos July 21.

Sleek Style

She showed off her edgy attire featuring a sheer bodysuit.

Mommy & Me

Kourtney and daughter Penelope Disick rocked similar styles during the 11-year-old's birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Leopard Print

The star revealed her baby bump in a leopard-print bikini during her daughter Penelope Disick's 11th birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Barbie Pink

The star showcases her baby bump in a pink cut-out dress during her daughter Penelope Disick's 11th birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Hot Pink

Kourtney reclined in a pink bikini over the Fourth of July weekend.

Double Trouble

Her summer pool day also included a matching look with TikToker Addison Rae.

Little Black Dress

She snapped a mirror pic in a sleeveless black gown that embraced her bump. As husband Travis commented, "Hot stuff."

Hitting the Gym

Kourtney gave a look at her baby bump during a recent training session.

Babymoon

The Poosh founder bared her bump in a pink asymmetrical bodysuit by Jacquemus during her vacation in Hawaii on July 12.

Bathroom Selfie

She rocked sunglasses and a white trench coat in a photo dump posted July 5.

Going Up (Or Down)

Kourtney showcased her baby bump in an elevator mirror selfie, as seen in a photo posted on her Instagram Story July 2.

Little Drummer

Kourtney is already getting her son familiar with drums.

It's a Boy!

Kourtney and Travis appeared at their sex reveal party, during which they announced they are expecting a son.

Twinning at North West's Birthday Party

The pregnant star appeared with sister Kim Kardashian at her daughter North West's 10th birthday pajama party in June 2023.

Bikini Bump

She shared a look at her growing belly on June 23.

Catching Some Rays

Her pool day outfit was complete with a string bikini and shades.

Preparing to Announce

A behind-the-scenes look at Kourtney crafting her sign for the concert.

Baby on Board!

Kourtney Kardashian publicly revealed her pregnancy at the Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles June 16, holding up a sign to husband Travis Barker that parodied the band's "All the Small Things" music video.

