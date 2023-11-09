Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale Is Here: Save up to 95% on Madewell, Kate Spade & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Ring the alarm, because Nordstrom Rack's Clear The Rack sale is back! if daylight saving time has you feeling a little down (I mean, why is it so dark at 5 p.m.? Make it make sense!), we're here to turn that frown upside down because the holiday season is just around the corner. Translating that into shopping lingo, that means there are increasingly more opportunities to shop limited-edition seasonal items like advent calendars, value gift sets, and, of course, special sales. It's arguably the most wonderful time of year for us shopping lovers because Black Friday is just around the corner, and some of the sales that are happening right now have us ready to fill our carts, even if that means emptying out our piggy banks.

Thankfully, Nordstrom Rack gifted us an early holiday present by giving us the best of both worlds: must-have items from top brands like Madewell, Good American, Barefoot Dreams, and Kate Spade at jaw-dropping price points that allow our piggy banks to live another day. When we say jaw-dropping, we're talking up to 95% off on chic jewelry, fall wardrobe essentials, holiday hosting must-haves, and sooo much more. But unsurprisingly, these deals are going at the speed of light, which means you need to get a move on if you want to score big and save an extra 25% on these amazing clearance items before they're gone.

Shop the Clear the Rack sale right now before your fave styles are gone!