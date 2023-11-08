"Disappointed” Jeezy Says Therapy Couldn’t Save Jeannie Mai Marriage

Watch : Jeezy Speaks Out on “Heavy” Divorce From Jeannie Mai

Jeezy is reflecting on his relationship with Jeannie Mai.

Two months after filing for divorce from The Real host, the rapper shared an update on how he is doing post-split.

"As I sit here at 46, I can't honestly tell you that I've experienced love, especially not unconditional," Jeezy told Nia Long in an interview published Nov. 7. "This has not been an easy journey. I can tell you that I'm sad. I can tell you that I'm disappointed. I can tell you that I'm uneasy."

However, the "Put On" artist feels he is on the right path.

"God has put me on a different path," Jeezy explained to Nia, "and that path is going to entail for me to take care of myself and to love myself and to be in the best situation that I can thrive as someone who's been through all of the things that I've been through."