"Disappointed” Jeezy Says Therapy Couldn’t Save Jeannie Mai Marriage

Jeezy is reflecting on his relationship with Jeannie Mai.
Two months after filing for divorce from The Real host, the rapper shared an update on how he is doing post-split.
"As I sit here at 46, I can't honestly tell you that I've experienced love, especially not unconditional," Jeezy told Nia Long in an interview published Nov. 7. "This has not been an easy journey. I can tell you that I'm sad. I can tell you that I'm disappointed. I can tell you that I'm uneasy."
However, the "Put On" artist feels he is on the right path.
"God has put me on a different path," Jeezy explained to Nia, "and that path is going to entail for me to take care of myself and to love myself and to be in the best situation that I can thrive as someone who's been through all of the things that I've been through."
The 46-year-old—who shares daughter Monaco, 22 months, with the TV personality—also dove into the behind-the-scenes work he and Jeannie put into saving their marriage, which included therapy, but he said it was not enough.
"I can only do what I can do," Jeezy admitted. "I can't expect someone else to do what I'm doing."
The musician filed for divorce from Jeannie, 44, on Sept. 14 after almost two and a half years of marriage, according to documents obtained by NBC News.
The filing stated that the pair have been "living in a bona fide state of separation" and that their marriage is "irretrievably broken" with "no hope for reconciliation." Jeezy is seeking joint legal and physical custody of Monaco.
After news of their divorce broke, Jeannie took to social media to share a message on healing.
"Sometimes," her Oct. 11 Instagram post read, "you need to take a break and disconnect, to heal."
Jeezy broke his silence on the split on Oct. 19, telling E! News in a statement that "the decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart."
He added, "Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart."