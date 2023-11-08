Pregnant Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis Are Married

Watch : Ashley Benson Is Engaged to Oil Heir Brandon Davis

Ashley Benson had another pretty little surprise.

The Pretty Little Liars star and oil heir Brandon Davis have tied the knot, multiple outlets reported Nov. 8.

E! News has reached out to their reps for comment and has not heard back.

But while Ashley, 33, and Brandon, 44, have remained mum about their nuptials, the Spring Breakers actress' mother Shannon Benson shared an Instagram photo of two people wearing wedding bands. She captioned her post, "October...#october #octoberwasgood"

This is just the latest milestone for the newlyweds as a source confirmed to E! Just one day prior that Ashley is pregnant with her and Brandon's first baby.

In fact, the pair were recently spotted at Babylist's Beverly Hills showroom and shop.

Ashley and Brandon sparked romance rumors in January when they were photographed sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game. Weeks later, a source confirmed to E! News that the Spring Breakers actress and the grandson of late oil tycoon Marvin Davis had been dating for a few months.

And in July, Ashley revealed on her Instagram Stories that the two were engaged by resharing Brandon‘s post in which he called her the "love of my life" and offered a look at her oval-cut diamond ring.