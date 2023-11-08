Pregnant Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis Are Married

Pregnant Pretty Little Liars alum Ashley Benson recently married Brandon Davis, with whom she is expecting her first child.

By Corinne Heller Nov 08, 2023 10:42 PMTags
WeddingsCouplesAshley Benson
Watch: Ashley Benson Is Engaged to Oil Heir Brandon Davis

Ashley Benson had another pretty little surprise.

The Pretty Little Liars star and oil heir Brandon Davis have tied the knot, multiple outlets reported Nov. 8.

E! News has reached out to their reps for comment and has not heard back.

But while Ashley, 33, and Brandon, 44, have remained mum about their nuptials, the Spring Breakers actress' mother Shannon Benson shared an Instagram photo of two people wearing wedding bands. She captioned her post, "October...#october #octoberwasgood"

This is just the latest milestone for the newlyweds as a source confirmed to E! Just one day prior that Ashley is pregnant with her and Brandon's first baby. 

In fact, the pair were recently spotted at Babylist's Beverly Hills showroom and shop.

Ashley and Brandon sparked romance rumors in January when they were photographed sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game. Weeks later, a source confirmed to E! News that the Spring Breakers actress and the grandson of late oil tycoon Marvin Davis had been dating for a few months.

And in July, Ashley revealed on her Instagram Stories that the two were engaged by resharing Brandon‘s post in which he called her the "love of my life" and offered a look at her oval-cut diamond ring.

photos
22 Pretty Little Liars Secrets Revealed

"My best frienddddd," Ashley wrote. "I love you."

Ashley, who previously dated G-Eazy and Cara Delevingne, has previously spoken about keeping her romances away from the public eye.

"I usually keep my relationships private," she told Cosmopolitan U.K. in 2021. "You obviously can't help if you get photographed together. [But] it's more sacred that way. Those private moments are for you and your partner, and I think it's best not to be over-exposed, and you can really protect your relationship if you're not exploiting it." 

Look back at Ashley and Brandon's road to marriage:

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Rockin' Out

The two sit on adult-size Baby Bjorn bouncers at the Babylist showroom and shop in Beverly Hills, Calif. Nov. 6, 2023, one day after a source confirmed to E! News that the actress is pregnant with the couple's first baby.

On Nov. 8, multiple sources reported Ashley and Brandon had gotten married.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Browsing Babylist's Showroom and Shop

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Picking Out Baby Clothes

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Visiting Babylist's Showroom and Shop

The two visit the space in Beverly Hills Nov. 6, 2023, one day before a source confirmed to E! News that the actress is pregnant with the couple's first baby.

Instagram

Engaged

Ashley confirms the pair's engagement in July 2023.

instagram

Bling Alert

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

PDA Alert

Brandon kisses his partner at the Los Angeles Lakers-Orlando Magic game at Crypto.com Arena.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

They Score!

Ashley and Brandon watch the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Orlando Magic at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. Oct. 30, 2023.

jfizzy/Star Max/GC Images

Summer Date Night

The two are spotted out in Los Angeles in June 2023.

jfizzy/Star Max/GC Images

Night Stroll

The two are seen out and about in Los Angeles in May 2023.

zerojack/Star Max/GC Images

Couple's Night Out

The pair go on a date in Los Angeles in April 2023.

zerojack/Star Max/GC Images

Date Night

The two are spotted out in Los Angeles in January 2023.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Romance Rumors

The two spark romance rumors when they are seen on what appears to be a date at the Los Angeles Lakers-Miami Heat game at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. in January 2023.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

All Smiles

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Look of Love

Trending Stories

1

Former NFL Player Matt Ulrich Dead at 41

2

Sonja Morgan Shares TMI Confession About Owen Wilson

3

Lindsay Hubbard Details Dramatic 24 Hours Before Carl Radke Breakup

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Former NFL Player Matt Ulrich Dead at 41

2

Sonja Morgan Shares TMI Confession About Owen Wilson

3

Lindsay Hubbard Details Dramatic 24 Hours Before Carl Radke Breakup

4

Pregnant Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis Are Married

5

CMA Awards 2023: See the Complete Winners List