Is Travis Kelce Traveling to South America for Taylor Swift's Tour? He Says...

Travis Kelce is keeping this play close to his chest.
The Kansas City Chiefs player teased his plans to see Taylor Swift kick off the South American leg of her Eras Tour—but isn't confirming his game plan just yet
"Got anything you're looking forward to going to?" Jason Kelce asked his brother on the Nov. 8 episode of their New Heights podcast, to which Travis replied, "Not really. I might just say f--k it and just go somewhere nice, I don't know."
And that place may include soaking in some rays. "My skin's getting real pale," the tight end teased, "so I gotta go somewhere sunny."
"Somewhere south?" Jason quipped while Travis noted, "Closer to the equator."
The Philadelphia Eagles center added, "South of the equator?" which only garnered a burst of laughter from Travis.
His south-of-the-equator getaway comes as Taylor—who's been sparking romance rumors with the football star—is set to perform three shows in Buenos Aires, Argentina, starting on Nov. 9, followed by two nights in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Travis and Taylor are no strangers when it comes to supporting one another's career endeavors, as just a few days prior, the Grammy winner showed her support after the NFL player reached a new receiving yards milestone. Travis became the all-time leading receiver in Chiefs history with 10,941 receiving yards—which surpassed the record previously held by Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez.
On Nov. 5, Taylor liked one of People's Instagram posts about Travis' accomplishment and the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the Miami Dolphins in their Nov. 5 game. And fans immediately noticed the double tap by the pop star.
One social media user commented, "Omg! Taylor LIKED!" while another chimed in, "The queen @taylorswift is here supporting a king."
And some fans even decided to follow suit. "Taylor liked," a third user wrote, "so I will like."
And along with showing support online, Taylor has also been there IRL to cheer on Travis as he play, play, plays on the field.
Meanwhile, last month, Travis huddled up to share how he's handling the attention.
"We're learning with the paparazzi just taking photos all over the place," he confessed during an October press conference. "At the same time, it comes with it. You've got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason."
While he is enchanted by the singer, Travis is also doing his best to shake off the media attention and keep some delicate things private.
"Just got to keep living and learning and enjoying the moments," he continued. "At the end of the day, I've always been pretty good about compartmentalizing and being able to stay focused in this building. I'll just keep rolling with that."
For a look at Taylor and Travis' recent NYC night out, keep reading...