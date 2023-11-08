Is Travis Kelce Traveling to South America for Taylor Swift's Tour? He Says...

Watch : Taylor Swift Supports Travis Kelce for Career Milestone

Travis Kelce is keeping this play close to his chest.

The Kansas City Chiefs player teased his plans to see Taylor Swift kick off the South American leg of her Eras Tour—but isn't confirming his game plan just yet

"Got anything you're looking forward to going to?" Jason Kelce asked his brother on the Nov. 8 episode of their New Heights podcast, to which Travis replied, "Not really. I might just say f--k it and just go somewhere nice, I don't know."

And that place may include soaking in some rays. "My skin's getting real pale," the tight end teased, "so I gotta go somewhere sunny."

"Somewhere south?" Jason quipped while Travis noted, "Closer to the equator."

The Philadelphia Eagles center added, "South of the equator?" which only garnered a burst of laughter from Travis.

His south-of-the-equator getaway comes as Taylor—who's been sparking romance rumors with the football star—is set to perform three shows in Buenos Aires, Argentina, starting on Nov. 9, followed by two nights in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.