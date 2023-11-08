Is Travis Kelce Traveling to South America for Taylor Swift's Tour? He Says...

Travis Kelce played coy about heading to Argentina to see Taylor Swift during her Eras Tour: "My skin’s getting real pale so I gotta go somewhere sunny.”

Travis Kelce is keeping this play close to his chest.

The Kansas City Chiefs player teased his plans to see Taylor Swift kick off the South American leg of her Eras Tour—but isn't confirming his game plan just yet

"Got anything you're looking forward to going to?" Jason Kelce asked his brother on the Nov. 8 episode of their New Heights podcast, to which Travis replied, "Not really. I might just say f--k it and just go somewhere nice, I don't know."

And that place may include soaking in some rays. "My skin's getting real pale," the tight end teased, "so I gotta go somewhere sunny."

"Somewhere south?" Jason quipped while Travis noted, "Closer to the equator."

The Philadelphia Eagles center added, "South of the equator?" which only garnered a burst of laughter from Travis.

His south-of-the-equator getaway comes as Taylor—who's been sparking romance rumors with the football star—is set to perform three shows in Buenos Aires, Argentina, starting on Nov. 9, followed by two nights in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

 

Travis and Taylor are no strangers when it comes to supporting one another's career endeavors, as just a few days prior, the Grammy winner showed her support after the NFL player reached a new receiving yards milestone. Travis became the all-time leading receiver in Chiefs history with 10,941 receiving yards—which surpassed the record previously held by Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez.

On Nov. 5, Taylor liked one of People's Instagram posts about Travis' accomplishment and the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the Miami Dolphins in their Nov. 5 game. And fans immediately noticed the double tap by the pop star.

One social media user commented, "Omg! Taylor LIKED!" while another chimed in, "The queen @taylorswift is here supporting a king."

And some fans even decided to follow suit. "Taylor liked," a third user wrote, "so I will like."

And along with showing support online, Taylor has also been there IRL to cheer on Travis as he play, play, plays on the field.

Meanwhile, last month, Travis huddled up to share how he's handling the attention.

"We're learning with the paparazzi just taking photos all over the place," he confessed during an October press conference. "At the same time, it comes with it. You've got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason."

While he is enchanted by the singer, Travis is also doing his best to shake off the media attention and keep some delicate things private.

"Just got to keep living and learning and enjoying the moments," he continued. "At the end of the day, I've always been pretty good about compartmentalizing and being able to stay focused in this building. I'll just keep rolling with that."

For a look at Taylor and Travis' recent NYC night out, keep reading...

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Date Night Done Right

The stylish duo stepped out for dinner at NYC's Waverly Inn on Oct. 15.

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Don't Let Go

For the evening out, the "Lover" singer wore a mesh Jean Paul Gaultier top paired with a leather skirt and boots.

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Hand-in-Hand

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce arrived to Satuday Night Live's after-party in NYC following their cameos on the Oct. 14 episode.

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Best Believe They're Still Bejeweled

The duo walked hand-in-hand into Catch Steak NYC.

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

They Never Go Out of Style

The NFL star and the 12-time Grammy winner have been sparking romance rumors since this summer.

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

A Total Touchdown

The pair appeared to confim the relationship speculation after she attended his Kansas City Chiefs game in late September.

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Calling It a Night

The duo was photographed exiting the party early Oct. 15.

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

An Enchanting Evening

Oh, what a night!

