Joel Madden Shares Rare Insight Into Family Life With "Queen" Nicole Richie and Their 2 Kids

Good Charlotte singer Joel Madden gushed about life with wife Nicole Richie ahead of their 13th wedding anniversary, calling her "the greatest partner."

Joel Madden just wants to live the simple life with Nicole Richie.

The Good Charlotte frontman couldn't help but to gush over his wife of almost 13 years while sharing insight to how they parent their kids Harlow, 15, and Sparrow, 14.

"She's beautiful," Joel raved during his Nov. 7 appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, before noting that he and Nicole will soon be celebrating their 17th anniversary as a couple later this month. "That's my queen."

He continued, "The only thing I've done longer than 17 years is the band," which includes his twin brother Benji Madden.

The 44-year-old added of the Simple Life alum, "She's been the greatest partner. I feel lucky."

In fact, Joel pointed out that Nicole, 42, has been a "big part" of his self-love journey. Having struggled with his personal identity in the past, the punk rocker said he now teaches their children to "be yourself and to love yourself."

photos
Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden's Double Date With Nicole Richie & Joel Madden

"Because it took me a long time to learn that," Joel explained, before adding to host Tamron Hall, "You're talking about putting yourself out there and I think you can put yourself out there in the wrong way, too. So, you have to love yourself first and I think you have to put yourself out there in the right way."

Joel and Nicole first met in 2006, when they were introduced by mutual friend Samantha Ronson at a party. 

 

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

"We were partners from day one," Nicole recalled on Oprah: Where Are They Now? in 2014. "And from the second we found out we were going to be parents together, we looked at each other and we said, 'Okay, both of our parents are divorced. We both have had ups and downs with our parents and we don't really have a strong example of what a healthy family life is. But, we're recognizing that now, so let's work at it and let's go through this together as a team.'"

The couple welcomed Harlow in 2008 and Sparrow the following year. For Joel, becoming a dad only strengthen his bond with Nicole and cemented his desires for marriage.

"I was just like, 'What am I doing?'" the singer recalled in a 2019 interview with Australia's 60 Minutes of his thinking before popping the question. "I'm a fool, why haven't I asked her to marry me? And did it that night."

To see Joel and Nicole's cutest moments, keep reading.

John Shearer/Getty Images

Good Date Night

The 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party was the ideal occasion to dress to the nines.

Instagram

Tennis Pros

The couple that plays together, stays together. Couples bonding is the perfect secret to a long lasting relationship.

Instagram

Nothing But Support

Nicole showed a little of her shy side while hiding behind her man during a simple date night. 

Instagram

Pretty in Purple

Joel posted this throwback photo on his Instagram, showcasing the couple in all of their early 00's glory. 

Instagram

Sun Day Fun Day

Nicole and Joel basked in the sun during a beach day.

Instagram

Rock the Vote

The parents of 2 showed off their "I Voted" stickers after performing their civic duty.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Republic Records

Feeling Catty

Nicole and Joel took a moment for a photo at a party in 2017.

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

Love Fur You

The Simple Life star and musician smiled at each other at the G'Day Los Angeles Gala in January 2016.

Instagram

An Early Selfie

The happy couple smiled for a sweet selfie that Richie snapped when they were 27 and 25.

Jeff Vespa/Getty Images for LACMA

A Night Out

The couple dressed to the nines in 2013.

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

Staying Cool

Nicole and Joel showed some PDA on a warm day in 2013.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

White Hot

The Good Charlotte singer donned an all-black suit while she opted for a white outfit at Elton John's AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Party in 2011. Nicole's large engagement ring was on full display, too.

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Best in Show

Nicole and Joel stopped and posed on the red carpet at the 2010 Oscars.

James Devaney/WireImage

Slam Dunk for Love

The two of them snuggled up at a New York Knicks basketball game in 2010.

