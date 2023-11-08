Joel Madden Shares Rare Insight Into Family Life With "Queen" Nicole Richie and Their 2 Kids

Joel Madden just wants to live the simple life with Nicole Richie.
The Good Charlotte frontman couldn't help but to gush over his wife of almost 13 years while sharing insight to how they parent their kids Harlow, 15, and Sparrow, 14.
"She's beautiful," Joel raved during his Nov. 7 appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, before noting that he and Nicole will soon be celebrating their 17th anniversary as a couple later this month. "That's my queen."
He continued, "The only thing I've done longer than 17 years is the band," which includes his twin brother Benji Madden.
The 44-year-old added of the Simple Life alum, "She's been the greatest partner. I feel lucky."
In fact, Joel pointed out that Nicole, 42, has been a "big part" of his self-love journey. Having struggled with his personal identity in the past, the punk rocker said he now teaches their children to "be yourself and to love yourself."
"Because it took me a long time to learn that," Joel explained, before adding to host Tamron Hall, "You're talking about putting yourself out there and I think you can put yourself out there in the wrong way, too. So, you have to love yourself first and I think you have to put yourself out there in the right way."
Joel and Nicole first met in 2006, when they were introduced by mutual friend Samantha Ronson at a party.
"We were partners from day one," Nicole recalled on Oprah: Where Are They Now? in 2014. "And from the second we found out we were going to be parents together, we looked at each other and we said, 'Okay, both of our parents are divorced. We both have had ups and downs with our parents and we don't really have a strong example of what a healthy family life is. But, we're recognizing that now, so let's work at it and let's go through this together as a team.'"
The couple welcomed Harlow in 2008 and Sparrow the following year. For Joel, becoming a dad only strengthen his bond with Nicole and cemented his desires for marriage.
"I was just like, 'What am I doing?'" the singer recalled in a 2019 interview with Australia's 60 Minutes of his thinking before popping the question. "I'm a fool, why haven't I asked her to marry me? And did it that night."
