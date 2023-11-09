The Best Gifts For Runners On The Trail, Treadmill & Beyond

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

In theory, a runner only really needs a pair of sneakers to get going. But, as a runner of five marathons (hold for applause), I know that there's some gear and accessories that can make running (and the recovery) so much easier. And, in some ways, more motivating. Whether you're shopping for a runner of the trails, the treadmill, or one who hits the pavement, this list has something for them all.

From a GPS watch to track miles and heart rate to a pair of tights that feel as good as they look, these thoughtful gifts are tailor made for those who love running, those who try to love running, those who are just trying to catch a breath, and more. So keep scrolling for the best gifts for every kind of runner.

Cheesy motivational message in 3, 2, 1…because the only bad run, is the run that never happened.