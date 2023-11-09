The Best Gifts For Runners On The Trail, Treadmill & Beyond

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
In theory, a runner only really needs a pair of sneakers to get going. But, as a runner of five marathons (hold for applause), I know that there's some gear and accessories that can make running (and the recovery) so much easier. And, in some ways, more motivating. Whether you're shopping for a runner of the trails, the treadmill, or one who hits the pavement, this list has something for them all.
From a GPS watch to track miles and heart rate to a pair of tights that feel as good as they look, these thoughtful gifts are tailor made for those who love running, those who try to love running, those who are just trying to catch a breath, and more. So keep scrolling for the best gifts for every kind of runner.
Cheesy motivational message in 3, 2, 1…because the only bad run, is the run that never happened.
Garmin Forerunner 45s
With this GPS running watch from Garmin, both sprinters and joggers can track their heart rate, distance, pace, intervals, and more. It can even connect to phones via Bluetooth, so you can get text, email, and phone notifications. And since the battery can last up to 7 days in smart watch mode, you'll get lots of activity before you need to recharge.
lululemon SenseKnit Running High-Rise Tight 28
This pair of lululemon tights don't just look and feel great, they also offer stretch, support, and breathability. And as you start sweating, they'll wick away moisture and dry quickly. They feature an envelope pocket for storing cash or keys, reflective details when you're running in the dark, plus color and length options.
Supergoop! PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50
Nourish and protect your skin with Supergoop! PLAY Everyday lotion. It has a light scent that absorbs into skin easily, doesn't leave a white cast, and stays water- and sweat-resistant up to 80 minutes. One reviewer reported, "it doesn't sting my eyes when I am running or hiking in hot weather."
Brooks Women's Ghost 14 Neutral Running Shoe
With 27,000+ 5-star reviews, these Brooks sneakers are beloved by runners for their comfort, support, and cushioning. They're designed for the road and the gym, and feature tons of color and wide size options. One fan raved, "These are the best shoes for running that I have ever owned."
SHOKZ OpenRun Bone Conduction Sport Headphones
Featuring a lightweight, open ear design, these bone conducting headphones use vibrations to transmit sound through your cheekbone into your inner ear. That means earbud-free listening so you can easily hear your surroundings. They're also sweat and waterproof, and you'll get eight hours of music on a single charge.
Nike Alpha Women's High-Support Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Gift your runner some support with this Nike sports bra. It features foam pads that individually cup each breast to keep them secure, ventilation in the front and back to stay cool, and adjustable straps for just the right fit. Plus, it comes in four colors and lots of size options.
TheraGun Prime Quiet Deep Tissue Therapy Massage Gun
No runner's recovery would be complete without this handheld TheraGun massager. It features four attachments and five speeds, to give aching muscles some relief, along with an ergonomic handle that's easy to maneuver. One user glowed, "After long trail runs, massage recovery feels wonderful. Should have bought this years ago."
Feetures Elite Running Socks
These compression socks are essential for any runner. They have cushioning in just the right places, conform to the shape of your foot so there's no slipping, feature a low cut design, and wick away moisture as you ramp up the miles. "Yes these socks are pricey, but they are so comfortable and they last forever," reported one reviewer.
Miayork Medal Hanger Display
If you're shopping for a runner who is proud of their racing accomplishments, then this display is a solid pick. It has 20 hooks for showing off race medals and it's easy to attach to the wall with the included hardware. The display has a simple design that's sturdy and stylish.
E Tronic Edge Running Belt
This adjustable running belt has room for a phone, keys, cash, credit card, and more. It's streamlined, so it doesn't feel bulky as you start to move, and features a reflective strip for hitting the road in the dark.
BUFF Adult Original EcoStretch Neck Gaiter
If you're running in colder temps, you need a BUFF for so many reasons. Not only is it breathable, moisture-wicking, and quick-drying, it can also be worn in 12 different ways, from headband to balaclava. It comes in 18 colors and one size fits most.
