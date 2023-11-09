These Under $100 Kate Spade Early Black Friday Deals Are Too Good To Resist

Get Christmas and Hanukkah gifts for everyone on your list with an EXTRA 25% off Kate Spade styles that are already 70% off.

Nov 09, 2023
Shop Kate Spade Early Black Friday DealsE! News Illustration / Photos Courtesy of Kate Spade

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices.

It's never too soon to get ahead on your gift shopping for the holidays. Black Friday and Cyber Monday will be here before you know it, but if you can't hold out until then, you're in luck because there are some major discounts and deals that you can shop right now. Why wait when you get what you want today? Our go-to pick? Kate Spade Outlet.

Kate Spade Outlet has 70% off deals on handbags, accessories, shoes, and some adorable holiday pajamas. It gets even better than that with additional discounts. Get an EXTRA 25% off select styles when you use the promo code EARLYBIRD at checkout. Plus, there's free shipping on orders over $50.

Get those gifts on your list or even treat yourself, you deserve it. Here are some E! Shopping Editor-approved picks under $100 from Kate Spade Outlet.

Kate Spade Black Friday Deals Under $100

Kate Spade Bourgeois Bow Studs

You are a gift. Accessorize your holiday look with these bow-shaped earrings, which come in gold, silver, and pink.

$49
$20
Gold
$49
$20
Silver
$49
$20
Pink

Kate Spade Minnie Patch Tee

Showcase your fandom for the iconic Minnie Mouse with this t-shirt, which comes in sizes ranging from XXS to XXL.

$90
$27
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Madison Small Flap Crossbody

A little, red party is the festive accessory you need for holiday party season. The Kate Spade Madison Small Flap Crossbody has 8 credit card slots and a zip-up compartment at the front. It also comes in black.

$300
$75
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Chelsea Belt Bag

Go hands-free with the Kate Spade Chelsea Belt Bag, which also comes in classic black.

$250
$75
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Cici Mules

Fashion meets function with these buckle-adorned mules that are just as cute as they are comfortable.

$228
$91
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Madison Saffiano Leather Medium Satchel

It's giving chic. The Kate Spade Madison Saffiano Leather Medium Satchel is a classic bag you'll use for decades to come. You will want one in every color.

$430
$89
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Disney X Kate Spade New York Minnie Dome Backpack

Here's the perfect gift for all the Disney fans. A Minnie Mouse backpack! It's compact, but it has a lot of storage and compartments to help you stay organized. And that red bow? It's to die for.

$330
$86
Kate Spade
read
Celebrate Disney’s 100th Anniversary With Nordstrom’s Limited Edition Collaborations

Kate Spade Henley Holiday Pajama Set

Get cozy this holiday season with one of these pajama sets— eye mask included. There are 3 colors to choose from.

$99
$50
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Adore Flats

Flats don't have to be boring. These tassel shoes will become your go-to shoe this season (and beyond).

$200
$99
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Glimmer Oval Camera Bag

Get your shine on this holiday season with a glittery crossbody bag, which comes in several colors.

$300
$95
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Metallic Spade Winter Accessories Box Set

This is such a great deal! You get a knit hat and matching gloves in a box set, which is perfect for gifting. Plus, you can text with ease when you're wearing these flip top mittens.

$140
$69
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Floating Logo Leather Gloves

Don't sacrifice warmth for style. Red is the perfect pop of color for the holidays, but if you prefer a classic look, these also come in black.

$130
$59
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Dana Tote

This bag is a true essential. It's great for errands, commuting, and travel with enough space for all of your essentials. This chic piece is on sale in several colors.

$360
$94
Kate Spade

When is Black Friday 2023?

Black Friday 2023 is on November 24, 2023. Cyber Monday is on November 27, 2023.

When can I shop Black Friday deals?

If you ready to shop, you can get major deals and discounts right now. No need to wait until Black Friday if you find the perfect gift today?

Are Black Friday deals in store or online?

If you are in the mood to hit your favorite stores in person, Black Friday is the perfect shopping holiday for you. If you prefer to skip the lines and shop at home, there are lots of Black Friday deals online. If you love shopping, why not do both?

Which stores have early Black Friday Deals?

Many stores have early Black Friday deals. Here are some E! Shopping Editor favorites: Kate Spade Outlet, Amazon, Ulta, and QVC.

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Don't miss out on these early discounts.

