Former NFL Player Matt Ulrich Dead at 41

The NFL community has lost one of its own.

Matt Ulrich, a former offensive guard for the Indianapolis Colts during its Super Bowl winning season in 2007, has died, the team's owner Jim Irsay confirmed on social media. He was 41.

"I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Matt Ulrich," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter, Nov. 8. "Matt was with us only two seasons, but left his mark on many. Great guy, I hear he was a great dad—and he was a Super Bowl champ. My prayers to his family."

Ulrich is survived by wife Alison Ulrich and their four sons.

The late athlete played football at Northwestern University before he signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2005. Led by quarterback Peyton Manning, the team beat the Chicago Bears to win the 2007 Super Bowl. After playing for the Colts for two seasons, he retired from the NFL that year.