Holiday-Themed Jewelry That’s So Chic and Wearable You’ll Never Want to Take It Off

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If there's any time to go all out with your outfits, it's the holiday season. And with all the glamorous party invitations you'll soon be receiving, you're going to need jewelry that blends in perfectly with the festive theme, without being too flashy. Or maybe you love all things Christmas (like us) and are looking to add a touch of holiday spirit to your everyday wear. Well, we've got good news for you girlies. Because we've found the cutest and classiest holiday-themed jewelry that's so jolly, you'll even want to wear it way past the holiday season (we won't judge).
Whether you're celebrating Hannukah or Christmas, there's a glam pair of earrings for everyone who wants to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. We've scoured the internet for the best holiday-themed jewelry from brands like BaubleBar, Kate Spade Outlet, and J. Crew Factory that are affordable AND festive. Keep scrolling for our top picks that we're currently obsessing over. Happy holiday shopping!
BaubleBar I'm The Gingerbread Man Earrings
Are these not the most adorable studs you've ever seen? These lightweight Gingerbread Man earrings are subtly blinged-out with brown glass stones and pearl-like accents to make them pop even more.
BaubleBar Mint To Be Earrings
If hoops are your go-to accessory, opt for these holiday-themed candy cane earrings. They're equal parts festive and chic, and are embellished with red and silver stones that'll sparkle throughout the entire evening.
BaubleBar Hurry Down The Chimney Earrings
Featuring our favorite holiday song and phrase "Santa Baby", these subtle and sparkly studs are the perfect pair to wear all season long.
BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney Santa Suit Earrings
Disney fans rejoice, because these Mickey Mouse Santa Suit earrings are just what you need this holiday season. Each pair is crafted in the shape of the iconic Mikey Mouse silhouette, and features black stones and a shiny red ornament-like body.
Kate Spade Bourgeois Bow Studs
Not only are these gold-plated bow studs from Kate Spade Outlet the perfect finishing touch to any outfit (or present?), they're also currently 60% off! Pair them with similar cuff earrings for a glam look.
BaubleBar Love You A Latke Earrings
Spread Hannukah cheer with these oh-so-cute Love You A Latke earrings. They're a great statement accessory to wear for all eight nights, and feature blue and silver glass stones that make up the bedazzled winter hat and sweater silhouette.
BaubleBar Night At The Ballet Earrings
Go nuts this holiday season with a pair of these sparkly Nutcracker earrings. They're accented with a dainty snowflake and a blinged-out toy soldier nutcracker hanging from the stud. The sparkle from these bad boys is sure to garner compliments all day long.
Kate Spade Winter Wonderland Charm Bracelet
If bracelets are your preferred choice of accessories, we recommend adding this Winter Wonderland charm bracelet from Kate Spade Outlet straight to your cart. We can't get over how dainty and elegant each holiday-themed charm is.
BaubleBar Holiday Spirits Earrings
Let's be real, most of us need a little stress relief during the hectic holiday season. And what better way to relax than indulging in a shaken, not stirred holiday martini? Whether you need the real thing or these adorable Holiday Spirits earrings, both are a great way to celebrate the season.
J.Crew Santa pavé crystal earrings
There's no better way to celebrate the holidays than rocking a pair of Santa pavé crystal earrings, am I right besties? These are fully blinged-out with sparkly crystals and are currently on sale for only $22!
In the mood for some Holiday shopping? Check out Nordstrom Rack's top 100 holiday deals.