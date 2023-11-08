Holiday-Themed Jewelry That’s So Chic and Wearable You’ll Never Want to Take It Off

From blinged-out candy cane hoops to colorful gingerbread man studs, you won’t be able to resist adding these adorable picks straight to your cart.

By Camila Quimper Nov 08, 2023 8:53 PMTags
DealsJewelryHolidaysShoppingE! Insider ShopShop FashionGifts That SleighE! InsiderLikes
Shop Holiday-Themed Jewelry That’s So Chic and Wearable You’ll Never Want to Take It OffE! News Illustration / Photos Courtesy of BaubleBar, J.Crew Factory

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If there's any time to go all out with your outfits, it's the holiday season. And with all the glamorous party invitations you'll soon be receiving, you're going to need jewelry that blends in perfectly with the festive theme, without being too flashy. Or maybe you love all things Christmas (like us) and are looking to add a touch of holiday spirit to your everyday wear. Well, we've got good news for you girlies. Because we've found the cutest and classiest holiday-themed jewelry that's so jolly, you'll even want to wear it way past the holiday season (we won't judge).

Whether you're celebrating Hannukah or Christmas, there's a glam pair of earrings for everyone who wants to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. We've scoured the internet for the best holiday-themed jewelry from brands like BaubleBar, Kate Spade Outlet, and J. Crew Factory that are affordable AND festive. Keep scrolling for our top picks that we're currently obsessing over. Happy holiday shopping!

BaubleBar I'm The Gingerbread Man Earrings

Are these not the most adorable studs you've ever seen? These lightweight Gingerbread Man earrings are subtly blinged-out with brown glass stones and pearl-like accents to make them pop even more.

$28
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Mint To Be Earrings

If hoops are your go-to accessory, opt for these holiday-themed candy cane earrings. They're equal parts festive and chic, and are embellished with red and silver stones that'll sparkle throughout the entire evening.

$48
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Hurry Down The Chimney Earrings

Featuring our favorite holiday song and phrase "Santa Baby", these subtle and sparkly studs are the perfect pair to wear all season long.

$28
BaubleBar
read
Winter Nail Trends for 2023: Shop the Best Nail Polish Colors for the Holiday Season

BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney Santa Suit Earrings

Disney fans rejoice, because these Mickey Mouse Santa Suit earrings are just what you need this holiday season. Each pair is crafted in the shape of the iconic Mikey Mouse silhouette, and features black stones and a shiny red ornament-like body.

$44
BaubleBar

Kate Spade Bourgeois Bow Studs

Not only are these gold-plated bow studs from Kate Spade Outlet the perfect finishing touch to any outfit (or present?), they're also currently 60% off! Pair them with similar cuff earrings for a glam look.

$49
$19.60
Kate Spade Outlet

BaubleBar Love You A Latke Earrings

Spread Hannukah cheer with these oh-so-cute Love You A Latke earrings. They're a great statement accessory to wear for all eight nights, and feature blue and silver glass stones that make up the bedazzled winter hat and sweater silhouette.

$48
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Night At The Ballet Earrings

Go nuts this holiday season with a pair of these sparkly Nutcracker earrings. They're accented with a dainty snowflake and a blinged-out toy soldier nutcracker hanging from the stud. The sparkle from these bad boys is sure to garner compliments all day long.

$48
BaubleBar

Kate Spade Winter Wonderland Charm Bracelet

If bracelets are your preferred choice of accessories, we recommend adding this Winter Wonderland charm bracelet from Kate Spade Outlet straight to your cart. We can't get over how dainty and elegant each holiday-themed charm is.

$169
$101.40
Kate Spade Outlet

BaubleBar Holiday Spirits Earrings

Let's be real, most of us need a little stress relief during the hectic holiday season. And what better way to relax than indulging in a shaken, not stirred holiday martini? Whether you need the real thing or these adorable Holiday Spirits earrings, both are a great way to celebrate the season.

$48
BaubleBar

J.Crew Santa pavé crystal earrings

There's no better way to celebrate the holidays than rocking a pair of Santa pavé crystal earrings, am I right besties? These are fully blinged-out with sparkly crystals and are currently on sale for only $22!

$44.50
$22
J.Crew Factory

In the mood for some Holiday shopping? Check out Nordstrom Rack's top 100 holiday deals.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!