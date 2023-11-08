Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor's Sweet Comments About Each Other Will Warm Your Heart

Sarah Paulson is shining a spotlight on Holland Taylor's love and support.
Before being honored at the Second Stage Theater Gala in New York, the American Horror Story star reflected on what it meant to have The Practice alum be there for the big night.
"Oh God, the same as any person's mate being there to support you would mean to anyone," Sarah, 48, exclusively told E! News at the Nov. 6 ceremony. "She's the actress I respect and admire most in the world, so I feel very, very honored to have her by my side."
Of course, Holland sent the praise right back—raving about the work Sarah has put in for her role in the theater's upcoming production of Appropriate.
"I'm proud and excited because she's been wanting to do a play for as long as I've known her, and it's just never been possible," the Two and a Half Men actress, 80, shared. "She's done wonderful project after another on film and on television, but I know this is what she's been wanting to do. So, I'm excited for her. I've read the play. It's fantastic. I hear her being drilled in her lines. It sounds so exciting. I can't wait to see it."
In fact, Holland said this will be the first time she's seen Sarah perform on the stage since their relationship began.
"I have never seen her on stage since we've been together," she continued. "I saw her on stage years ago in A Glass Menagerie with Jessica Lange—who's here tonight of course, too. She was wonderful. But I don't get nervous when she's on stage because I haven't seen that yet. I expect I will, but more excitement than nerves."
Holland and Sarah have been together for years. The Mr. Mercedes star confirmed on a November 2015 episode of the Death, Sex & Money podcast that she was dating someone—though she didn't name names—and noted "there's a very big age difference" between them. Just a few months later in March 2016, the American Crime Story actress told The New York Times that she "absolutely" is in love and "that person happens to be Holland Taylor."
And while their careers take them in front of the camera and to red carpet events, Holland says they prefer to live a more private life.
"A date night looks like fooling around with the dogs and eating peacefully at home to get away from the rabble and the crowd," she told E! News. "We're very low-key."
As for the secret to their long-lasting relationship?
"Having differences," Holland replied. "Having differences that fit in, have different styles, and honoring them and each other. I'm more of a loner. I need some of my time alone. She has a vast number of friends, and she needs them to have friend time just with them and not with me hanging around. So we keep a good balance that way."
- Reporting Nikaline McCarley