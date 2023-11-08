Kristin Chenoweth Has a Wicked Response to Carly Waddell's Criticism of Lady Gaga

Like a comet pulled from orbit, Kristin Chenoweth has entered the chat.
After Bachelor Nation's Carly Waddell called former college classmate Lady Gaga "too extra" for playing piano and singing songs from Wicked during lunch when they were at New York University, the original Glinda is making her opinion known—and she is always choosing the side for good.
As the Tony winner wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Nov. 8 over a post that recounted Carly's comments, "I'm ready to sing FOR GOOD with our girl Gaga."
And citizens of the Emerald City were dancing through life at the suggestion.
"CAN YOU PLS I WOULD DIE," tweeted one user, while another added, "I'm here for y'all running the whole soundtrack down -- top to bottom! More extra, please!"
Kristin's support for Gaga comes two days after Carly spoke to her experiencing studying at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts alongside the Grammy winner. And she admitted she was "not a fan" of the Oscar winner, born Stefani Germanotta.
"Stefani used to, during lunch, play on the piano," Carly recalled on the Nov. 6 episode of the Trading Secrets podcast. "And we were all just trying to eat lunch. It was break time, and we were all forced to listen to her. And yes, was she good? Of course! She was great, but I just wanted to eat my sandwich. And so, I used to just eat in the hallway because she was driving me crazy."
And of the outfits Gaga used to wear, which the Bachelor alum described as tight leotards, Carly added, "She's so ridiculous."
And while Gaga has not commented publicly on the remarks, Carly is standing by her initial remarks.
Alongside a screenshot of a headline regarding Carly's claims that the A Star is Born actress "drove her crazy," the 38-year-old wrote on her Nov. 8 Instagram Story, "I mean... she did."
E! News had previously reached out to Gaga's reps for comment but has not heard back.
