Kristin Chenoweth Has a Wicked Response to Carly Waddell's Criticism of Lady Gaga

Watch : Lady Gaga Drove This 'Bachelor' Alum "Crazy" in College

Like a comet pulled from orbit, Kristin Chenoweth has entered the chat.

After Bachelor Nation's Carly Waddell called former college classmate Lady Gaga "too extra" for playing piano and singing songs from Wicked during lunch when they were at New York University, the original Glinda is making her opinion known—and she is always choosing the side for good.

As the Tony winner wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Nov. 8 over a post that recounted Carly's comments, "I'm ready to sing FOR GOOD with our girl Gaga."

And citizens of the Emerald City were dancing through life at the suggestion.

"CAN YOU PLS I WOULD DIE," tweeted one user, while another added, "I'm here for y'all running the whole soundtrack down -- top to bottom! More extra, please!"

Kristin's support for Gaga comes two days after Carly spoke to her experiencing studying at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts alongside the Grammy winner. And she admitted she was "not a fan" of the Oscar winner, born Stefani Germanotta.