Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Details Dramatic 24 Hours Before Carl Radke's On-Camera Breakup

Lindsay Hubbard is giving fans an exact timeline of just how Carl Radke blindsided her with a breakup.
According to the Summer House star, she had zero clues her ex was about to call off their wedding until the final days of shooting the Bravo series' upcoming season this past September.
"We wrapped filming that Sunday at the house and he was kind of coming at me in a way that felt really icky and gross," Lindsay recalled on the Nov. 8 episode of Nick Viall's The Viall Files podcast, adding that they didn't speak for two days after. "I get this text Tuesday night saying they are gonna film tomorrow. My radars are going off, my red flags are waving."
While the publicist was in the dark regarding why cameras were going back up, she noted that Carl was more than accommodating to production. "He's responding immediately," Lindsay recounted. "He's moving couple's therapy, he's clearing the schedule. I am just like, 'This is weird.'"
When she got home that night, the reality star claimed Carl was hiding from her inside their NYC apartment.
"I wake up early and I go into his room at 8 a.m. and I'm like, 'Do you know what they want to film with us about today?'" Lindsay continued. "He pops off on me. The things he was saying, it was just crazy s--t."
Several hours after their argument, cameras arrived.
"They showed up that afternoon and we sat on the couch," Lindsay revealed, adding that's when he finally told her for the first time that he was ending their engagement. "When the words came out, I don't think I reacted the way he wanted me to react. And as soon as he said, 'You don't take me seriously.' I looked at him and I realized, 'Oh, he's wants me to beg and plead and say, 'No, no, no, don't do this. I'll change. I'll do whatever you need. Don't call off the wedding.'"
Prior to those four days, the 37-year-old noted she saw no signs of a breakup.
"He didn't give me any indication," Lindsay explained. "He didn't say anything that alluded to cold feet, I'm having second thoughts or I'm not ready or I need more time. Nothing. He said nothing to me over the summer. He said nothing that would have given me any clues. I mean, two weeks before he ended things I was at my bridal shower that he stopped by."
And while she believes Carl let Summer House production know about his plans to call off their wedding ahead of time so he could do it on camera, she doesn't believe any of their costars knew.
"There might have been a conversation with his mom," Lindsay said. "I don't think Kyle [Cooke] knew. I think Kyle was blindsided too. I really think it was an impulsive, emotional decision out of anger."
Although the Bravolebrity was never given a reason for the sudden split, she made her own assumption about Carl's rash decision.
"I don't think he cheated," she noted. "I don't think there was any big moment, I just think he doesn't fully understand commitment and what it takes."
