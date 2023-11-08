Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Details Dramatic 24 Hours Before Carl Radke's On-Camera Breakup

Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard recounted Carl Radke's "crazy" behavior in the days leading up to their breakup, plus how she found out her ex was calling off their wedding on camera.

By Brett Malec Nov 08, 2023 8:03 PMTags
TVBreakupsReality TVBravoCouplesSummer House
Watch: Lindsay Hubbard Says "Hell No" to Carl Reconciliation

Lindsay Hubbard is giving fans an exact timeline of just how Carl Radke blindsided her with a breakup.

According to the Summer House star, she had zero clues her ex was about to call off their wedding until the final days of shooting the Bravo series' upcoming season this past September.

"We wrapped filming that Sunday at the house and he was kind of coming at me in a way that felt really icky and gross," Lindsay recalled on the Nov. 8 episode of Nick Viall's The Viall Files podcast, adding that they didn't speak for two days after. "I get this text Tuesday night saying they are gonna film tomorrow. My radars are going off, my red flags are waving."

While the publicist was in the dark regarding why cameras were going back up, she noted that Carl was more than accommodating to production. "He's responding immediately," Lindsay recounted. "He's moving couple's therapy, he's clearing the schedule. I am just like, 'This is weird.'"

When she got home that night, the reality star claimed Carl was hiding from her inside their NYC apartment.

photos
2023 Celebrity Breakups

"I wake up early and I go into his room at 8 a.m. and I'm like, 'Do you know what they want to film with us about today?'" Lindsay continued. "He pops off on me. The things he was saying, it was just crazy s--t."

Several hours after their argument, cameras arrived.

Rich Polk/Bravo via Getty Images/Gabe Ginsberg

"They showed up that afternoon and we sat on the couch," Lindsay revealed, adding that's when he finally told her for the first time that he was ending their engagement. "When the words came out, I don't think I reacted the way he wanted me to react. And as soon as he said, 'You don't take me seriously.' I looked at him and I realized, 'Oh, he's wants me to beg and plead and say, 'No, no, no, don't do this. I'll change. I'll do whatever you need. Don't call off the wedding.'"  

Prior to those four days, the 37-year-old noted she saw no signs of a breakup. 

Trending Stories

1

Lindsay Hubbard Details Dramatic 24 Hours Before Carl Radke Breakup

2

Sonja Morgan Shares TMI Confession About Owen Wilson

3

Amelia Hamlin Turns Heads in Nipple-Baring Dress at 2023 CFDA Awards

Instagram/@carlradke

"He didn't give me any indication," Lindsay explained. "He didn't say anything that alluded to cold feet, I'm having second thoughts or I'm not ready or I need more time. Nothing. He said nothing to me over the summer. He said nothing that would have given me any clues. I mean, two weeks before he ended things I was at my bridal shower that he stopped by."

And while she believes Carl let Summer House production know about his plans to call off their wedding ahead of time so he could do it on camera, she doesn't believe any of their costars knew.

"There might have been a conversation with his mom," Lindsay said. "I don't think Kyle [Cooke] knew. I think Kyle was blindsided too. I really think it was an impulsive, emotional decision out of anger."

photos
BravoCon 2023: See Every Star

Although the Bravolebrity was never given a reason for the sudden split, she made her own assumption about Carl's rash decision.

"I don't think he cheated," she noted. "I don't think there was any big moment, I just think he doesn't fully understand commitment and what it takes."

Keep reading to relive Carl and Lindsay's romance.

Instagram
September 2021: More Than Friends?

Before going public, Carl and Lindsay attended costars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula's September 2021 wedding as each others' dates.

Sasha Israel/Bravo
2022: Officially Dating

After being friends and costars for years, Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard confirmed they were officially a couple at the start of 2022.

Instagram/@carlradke
August 2022: Engaged

Carl got down on one knee and proposed to Lindsay in August 2022 in Southampton while filming season seven of Summer House.

Instagram/@carlradke
September 2022: Italian Getaway

The Bravolebrities enjoyed a romantic vacation in Italy. "One of the most beautiful places I've ever visited! And breathtaking (literally)," he shared on Instagram. "Finally getting through our travel photos with so many highlights but hiking through Cinque Terre was incredible. Bellisimo! "

Instagram/@carlradke
December 2022: Happy Holidays

Carl and Lindsay rang in Christmas 2022 surrounded by familymembers.

Instagram/@carlradke
February 2023: Wedding Planning

Carl and Lindsay opened up about planning their Mexico wedding in February 2023.

"It's taken this long for us to come together," she exclusively shared with E! News. "I don't think there is anybody in our lives that would let us get away with a small wedding, including Bravo."

Lindsay also confirmed plans to film the nuptials for season eight of the show. "If we were just getting married with all of our guests and friends that would be one thing," she continued, "but when you're considering the idea of filming it, there's another level of criteria that you have to get checked off."

Instagram/@carlradke
April 2023: Montauk Mayhe\m

The duo lets loose with their Summer House costars in Montauk in April 2023.

Instagram/@carlradke
May 2023: Date Night

Carl and Lindsay attend a friends wedding in Florida.

Instagram/@carlradke
June 2023: Festivals & Friends

The duo attend the Palm Tree Music Festival in New York with fellow Summer House couple Kory Keefer and Sam Feher.

Instagram/@carlradke
Summer 2023: Summer Lovin'

Carl and Lindsay are all smiles while celebrating summer.

Instagram/@carlradke
June 2023: Bravo Besties

In honor of Andy Cohen's birthday, Carl shared a tribute to the Bravo bigwig.

Instagram/Carl Radke
August 2023: Bridal Bash

The lovebirds celebrated Lindsay's bridal shower in NYC surrounded by their costars, including Danielle Olivera, Amanda Batula, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod and Samantha Feher

Charles Sykes/Bravo
August 2023: Splitsville

Less than three months before they were supposed to say "I do," news of Carl and Lindsay's breakup came to light in August 2023.

Instagram/@lindshubbs
September 2023: Lindsay Speaks Out

Exactly two weeks after the split news came to light, Lindsay broke her silence and revealed she's "heartbroken" and humiliated" with how Carl ended things.

"My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me," she wrote on Instagram Sept. 14. "This was not my decision, and I do not agree with quitting a relationship (at this level) without trying everything possible first. I have spent the last couple of weeks finding my own closure and peace. I am forever grateful to my best friends who have not left my side, and have been picking up the pieces of my heart and life every day from the fallout."

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Lindsay Hubbard Details Dramatic 24 Hours Before Carl Radke Breakup

2

Sonja Morgan Shares TMI Confession About Owen Wilson

3

Amelia Hamlin Turns Heads in Nipple-Baring Dress at 2023 CFDA Awards

4

Why Bachelor Nation's Carly Says Classmate Lady Gaga Drove Her Crazy

5

Patrick Dempsey Named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2023