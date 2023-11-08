Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Details Dramatic 24 Hours Before Carl Radke's On-Camera Breakup

Watch : Lindsay Hubbard Says "Hell No" to Carl Reconciliation

Lindsay Hubbard is giving fans an exact timeline of just how Carl Radke blindsided her with a breakup.

According to the Summer House star, she had zero clues her ex was about to call off their wedding until the final days of shooting the Bravo series' upcoming season this past September.

"We wrapped filming that Sunday at the house and he was kind of coming at me in a way that felt really icky and gross," Lindsay recalled on the Nov. 8 episode of Nick Viall's The Viall Files podcast, adding that they didn't speak for two days after. "I get this text Tuesday night saying they are gonna film tomorrow. My radars are going off, my red flags are waving."

While the publicist was in the dark regarding why cameras were going back up, she noted that Carl was more than accommodating to production. "He's responding immediately," Lindsay recounted. "He's moving couple's therapy, he's clearing the schedule. I am just like, 'This is weird.'"

When she got home that night, the reality star claimed Carl was hiding from her inside their NYC apartment.