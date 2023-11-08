Soccer Star Neymar’s Girlfriend Bruna Biancardi Speaks Out After Invasion at Family Home

Bruna Biancardi is safe and sound after missing a frightening ordeal.
Just one day after the 29-year-old—who recently welcomed her first baby with soccer star Neymar—and her family were the target of a home invasion, Bruna is speaking out about the armed robbery that occurred in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
In a message posted to social media, she shared that she and her 4-week-old daughter Mavie were not at home at the time, but that her parents were.
"Passing by to reassure friends, family and those of you who follow me here," Bruna's Nov. 8 statement shared to Instagram, translated from Portuguese, read. "That morning they robbed my house and took my parents hostage. Me, Mavie and my sister are no longer living there, and we weren't at the moment. Thank God everything is fine with them."
She continued, "Material things we can win back, the important thing is that everyone is well and that those involved are being found. Thank you my God for taking care of us, always protect my family from all evil, Amen."
The model also shared a statement about the experience on her Instagram, writing, "Bruna Biancardi, through her advisor, is here to thank all the kind messages, inform that there is no ‘million-dollar agreement' and clarify some points about what happened yesterday, thus avoiding the spread of untrue information."
The note added that "the case is now in the hands of the competent authorities and justice will be served."
"It's not an easy situation for anyone, especially for a family that never intended to have their lives exposed in this way," Bruna concluded in her message. "Finally, we ask for respect and discretion at this delicate moment! Thank you for understanding."
According to local Brazilian newspaper R7, who cited information received from the Municipal Civil Guard, three men were seen outside the property shortly before the break-in and one of them has been arrested.
During the robbery, Bruna's parents were tied up, according to the local out, while valuables were taken, but no injuries were reported after the incident. The outlet also reports, per the Municipal Civil Guard, the men involved were looking for Bruna and her daughter and the case is being treated as an attempted kidnapping.
Neymar, who relocated to Saudi Arabia after signing a multi-year contract with Al-Hilal in August, has not spoken out yet about the ordeal.
E! News has reached out to Neymar and Bruna's reps for additional comment.