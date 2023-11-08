Kim Kardashian Proves She's a Rare Gem With Blinding Diamond Look

Watch : Kardashians Recap: Kim Kardashian's Wardrobe Fail!

Kim Kardashian quite literally shined bright like a diamond with her latest look.

The Kardashians star rivaled the New York City skyline, as she dazzled in a blinding two-piece set to celebrate her new SKIMS collection with Swarovski on Nov. 7.

For the fabulous affair, held at the jewelry brand's new flagship store on Fifth Avenue, Kim wowed in a see-through halter neck top and matching miniskirt that was made entirely out of sparkly crystals.

And in true Kim fashion, she took this as the perfect opportunity to showcase one of her new pieces, wearing a light gray pair of Swarovski-embellished boxers. The 43-year-old completed her look with a diamond-adorned anklet and clear sandal heels.

As for the 43-year-old's beauty? She also brought the glitz and glam, sporting a Pamela Anderson-inspired '90s updo—complete with tousled bangs and messy side tendrals—and her signature monochromatic makeup look.