Kim Kardashian Proves She's a Rare Gem With Blinding Diamond Look

Kim Kardashian quite literally shined bright like a diamond with her latest look.
The Kardashians star rivaled the New York City skyline, as she dazzled in a blinding two-piece set to celebrate her new SKIMS collection with Swarovski on Nov. 7.
For the fabulous affair, held at the jewelry brand's new flagship store on Fifth Avenue, Kim wowed in a see-through halter neck top and matching miniskirt that was made entirely out of sparkly crystals.
And in true Kim fashion, she took this as the perfect opportunity to showcase one of her new pieces, wearing a light gray pair of Swarovski-embellished boxers. The 43-year-old completed her look with a diamond-adorned anklet and clear sandal heels.
As for the 43-year-old's beauty? She also brought the glitz and glam, sporting a Pamela Anderson-inspired '90s updo—complete with tousled bangs and messy side tendrals—and her signature monochromatic makeup look.
She looked like a dream—and her latest collaboration is just that for her.
"The Swarovski crystals and the glamour of the brand make me feel so happy," she told Elle in an interview published Nov. 6, "and I hope our customers feel the same way when wearing the collection. Merging jewelry design and ready-to-wear is something I've always wanted to do."
And while the reality TV star's collection is a total gem, she has more to celebrate, like her newly released line of push-up bras with built-in nipples.
"The Earth's temperature is getting hotter and hotter," the 43-year-old cheekily said in an Oct. 27 Instagram, "the sea levels are rising, the ice sheets are shrinking. And I'm not a scientist, but I do believe everyone can use their skillset to do their part. That's why I'm introducing a brand-new bra with a built-in nipple."
Upping the ante, Kim wore a skintight beige top that displayed the nipple design. "So, no matter how hot it is," she continued, "you'll always look cold. Some days are hard, but these nipples are harder. And unlike the icebergs, these aren't going anywhere."
There's no denying Kim continues to push the boundaries with her style. Keep reading to see all of her fierce and fabulous looks over the years.