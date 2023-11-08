Tallulah Willis Shares Why Her Family Has Been So Candid About Dad Bruce Willis' Health

Bruce Willis’s daughter Tallulah Willis opened up about dealing with her dad's battle with frontotemporal dementia and shared why their family made it public.

By Corinne Heller Nov 08, 2023 7:11 PMTags
FamilyBruce WillisCeleb KidsHealthInjury And Illness
Watch: Emma Heming Speaks Out On Bruce Willis' Dementia Battle

Bruce Willis' family wants his fans to learn from his health battle.

Nearly a year after sharing that the Red actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, his daughter Tallulah Willis explained why the family—including her mom Demi Moore, stepmom Emma Heming Willis and sisters Rumer Willis and Scout Willis—have been so open about his condition.

 

"I think on one hand, it's who we are as a family," she said on the Nov. 8 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. "But also, it's really important for us to spread awareness about FTD."

The 29-year-old continued, "If we can take something that we're struggling with as a family and individually, to help other people, to turn it around, to make something beautiful about it, that's really special for us."

Also special for Tallulah? How she's preserving her dad's personal items. "Part of what's been a really beautiful way for me to heal through this is becoming like an archaeologist to my dad's stuff," she said, "his world and his little trinkets and doodads."

photos
Ryan Reynolds, Bruce Willis, Dwayne Johnson and Other Proud Girl Dads

As for her dad—whose cognitive disease impacts his communication skills—his condition has remained the same as of late.

"He is the same, which I think in this regard I've learned is the best thing you can ask for," she said. "I see love when I'm with him, and it's my dad and he loves me, which is really special."

Though they're unsure just how much the 68-year-old is aware of, Emma previously explained, noting it was hard to know whether he was even aware of his health battle.

 

Trending Stories

1

Sonja Morgan Shares TMI Confession About Owen Wilson

2

Why Bachelor Nation's Carly Says Classmate Lady Gaga Drove Her Crazy

3

Amelia Hamlin Turns Heads in Nipple-Baring Dress at 2023 CFDA Awards

"What I'm learning is that dementia is hard," the 45-year-old—who shares daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, with Bruce—said on Today in September. "It's hard on the person diagnosed, it's also hard on the family. And that is no different for Bruce, or myself, or our girls. When they say this is a family disease, it really is."

And as a family, they'll keep moving forward. Read on to see their sweetest moments together...

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for goop

Blended Family

Bruce Willis stepped out with his wife Emma Heming Willis to celebrate the release of ex Demi Moore's 2019 memoir Inside Out. He was joined by his three daughters with the G.I. Jane actress, Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Adventure Is Out There

Bruce and Emma go hiking with their daughters Evelyn Willis and Mabel Willis.

Phil Faraone/VMN18/Getty Images For Comedy Central

All Smiles

The actor posed ex-wife and their daughters Rumer and Tallulah backstage at his Comedy Central roast in 2018.

Instagram

Three Generations

Bruce became a grandpa in April 2023 when Rumer welcomed a baby girl named Louetta.

Instagram

Newest Addition

The entire family got together to celebrate the birth of Rumer's baby.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Backstage Buddies

Bruce had two special vistors when he starred in Broadway's Misery in 2016.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Broadway Bunch

The family showed up in full force to support Rumer's 2015 Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Feeling Festive

"I put my camera on a ladder, set the timer, and crossed my fingers," Emma captioned this family Christmas photo. "Now that’s 2020 for you."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for goop

Movie Date

Bruce took his three oldest daughters to the Over the Hedge premiere in 2006.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Sweet Kisses

The dad of five shared a sweet moment with daughter Mabel.

Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Daddy's Girls

Tallulah, Scout and Rumer joined their dad at a Bruce Willis Charity Foundation in 2005.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Dancing With the Fam

The family celebrated Rumer's Dancing With the Stars win with Val Chmerkovskiy.

Instagram/Rumer Willis

Polaroid Memories

"What a privilege it is every day to be your daughter," Rumer captioned this throwback photo. "I love you so much. You are the coolest cat in town."

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

A Birthday to Remember

Emma rang in her 43rd birthday in 2021 with Bruce and their daughters, as well as Rumer and Demi.

Instagram

'Tis the Season

The family spent Christmas 2022 together.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Star Status

Bruce was joined by mom Marlene and his three oldest daughters when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Happy Haunts

The action star dressed up with Mabel and Evelyn on Halloween 2021.

Instagram/Tallulah Willis

Getting Silly

Tallulah jokingly captioned this photo of herself and dad Bruce making silly faces, "high drama club."

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Snow Squad

Evelyn and Mabel hit the slopes during a family ski trip.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Gang's All Here

The family, including Demi's then-husband Ashton Kutcher, stepped out to watch Rumer in 2008's The House Bunny.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Disney Magic

Bruce and Emma took their kids to Walt Disney World in 2017.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Proud Parents

"First time performing in a play for these two!" Emma wrote on Instagram 2018. "Mabel played Molly and Evelyn as Sandy in an Off-off-off-off-off-off Broadway [winking emoji] production of Annie. The whole cast and production was stellar—Mom and Dad couldn’t be prouder."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Sonja Morgan Shares TMI Confession About Owen Wilson

2

Why Bachelor Nation's Carly Says Classmate Lady Gaga Drove Her Crazy

3

Amelia Hamlin Turns Heads in Nipple-Baring Dress at 2023 CFDA Awards

4

CMA Awards 2023: See the Complete Winners List

5

Why Bruce Willis' Family Has Been So Candid About His Health Battle