Tallulah Willis Shares Why Her Family Has Been So Candid About Dad Bruce Willis' Health

Watch : Emma Heming Speaks Out On Bruce Willis' Dementia Battle

Bruce Willis' family wants his fans to learn from his health battle.

Nearly a year after sharing that the Red actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, his daughter Tallulah Willis explained why the family—including her mom Demi Moore, stepmom Emma Heming Willis and sisters Rumer Willis and Scout Willis—have been so open about his condition.

"I think on one hand, it's who we are as a family," she said on the Nov. 8 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. "But also, it's really important for us to spread awareness about FTD."

The 29-year-old continued, "If we can take something that we're struggling with as a family and individually, to help other people, to turn it around, to make something beautiful about it, that's really special for us."

Also special for Tallulah? How she's preserving her dad's personal items. "Part of what's been a really beautiful way for me to heal through this is becoming like an archaeologist to my dad's stuff," she said, "his world and his little trinkets and doodads."