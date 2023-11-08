Mariska Hargitay Makes Fans Go Wild After She Asks Photographers to Zoom in on Her Necklace

Mariska Hargitay stepped out in style at the 2023 Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Nov. 7, and made sure photographers captured her look from head to toe.

By Alyssa Morin Nov 08, 2023 6:15 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetBrooke ShieldsMariska HargitayViralE! Insider
Watch: Mariska Hargitay Grateful to Fans After PCAs Drama TV Star Win

You have the right to remain silent or listen to Mariska Hargitay.

The Law & Order: SVU actress had a very unique request while attending the 2023 Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Nov. 7 in New York City. While posing on the red carpet, Mariska asked photographers to zoom in on her gold necklace, which paid homage to Glamour honoree Brooke Shields.

"Somebody go super close on my necklace because I'm wearing a 'B' for Brooke," Mariska told photographers, per an Instagram video shared by the magazine. "Can you see it? Can you go super tight?"

Naturally, photographers followed suit, snapping pictures of the 59-year-old puckering her glossy pink lips and pointing to the dainty accessory that dangled on her chest.

As for the rest of Mariska's look? She paired her "B" necklace with a striking black Gabriela Hearst gown that featured a plunging neckline and rectangular-shaped gold embellishments. She finished off her ensemble with sheer sunglasses, which she slid down and gave a coy smile to photographers before walking off the red carpet.

photos
Stars Who Got Their Start on Law & Order

Of course, it didn't take long for Mariska's request to go viral.

As one Instagram user wrote, "Legit obsessed at her commanding the moment," while another person cheekily shared, "Mother is mothering tonight ladies."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour

Referencing the infamous chemistry between her and Christopher Meloni's characters in the police procedural, someone on X, formerly Twitter, joked, "This why Stablers wife wanted him to quit."

While Mariska's necklace honored Brooke at the ceremony, there's evidence it held more significance.

For one, the supermodel previously guest-starred on Law & Order: SVU between 2017 and 2018, giving a memorable performance as the grandmother of Noah (Ryan Buggle)—the adopted son of Mariska's character, Capt. Olivia Benson.

Case closed: There's no denying Mariska showing her support for Brooke took the internet by storm. 

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!