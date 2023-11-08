Mariska Hargitay Makes Fans Go Wild After She Asks Photographers to Zoom in on Her Necklace

Watch : Mariska Hargitay Grateful to Fans After PCAs Drama TV Star Win

You have the right to remain silent or listen to Mariska Hargitay.

The Law & Order: SVU actress had a very unique request while attending the 2023 Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Nov. 7 in New York City. While posing on the red carpet, Mariska asked photographers to zoom in on her gold necklace, which paid homage to Glamour honoree Brooke Shields.

"Somebody go super close on my necklace because I'm wearing a 'B' for Brooke," Mariska told photographers, per an Instagram video shared by the magazine. "Can you see it? Can you go super tight?"

Naturally, photographers followed suit, snapping pictures of the 59-year-old puckering her glossy pink lips and pointing to the dainty accessory that dangled on her chest.

As for the rest of Mariska's look? She paired her "B" necklace with a striking black Gabriela Hearst gown that featured a plunging neckline and rectangular-shaped gold embellishments. She finished off her ensemble with sheer sunglasses, which she slid down and gave a coy smile to photographers before walking off the red carpet.