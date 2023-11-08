2024 Met Gala Theme Revealed

Watch : Met Gala BEST Fashion: Kim Kardashian, Bad Bunny & More!

Set your alarms now—you won't want to sleep through this event.

After all, the 2024 Met Gala is gearing up to be a pajama party for the ages with its "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" theme.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art's exhibit of the same name—from which the Gala finds its theme every year—will feature 250 pieces from the Costume Institute's permanent collection, but presented in an innovative way. In fact, many of the pieces have also rarely been put on public display.

"This innovative show will push the boundaries of our imagination," museum CEO Max Hollein said in an announcement on Nob. 8, per Vogue. "And invite us to experience many facets of a work, to learn more about its history, and, ultimately, to gain a deeper appreciation of its beauty."

The exhibit will feature fashion ranging over hundreds of years, with modern pieces displayed alongside their historical counterparts, and will be shaped around three main "zones"—land, sea and sky—in an effort to trace the way humans' ever changing relationship to the natural world can be seen through fashion.