Why Nia Long Says Breakup From Ime Udoka Was a "Wakeup Call" for Her After Cheating Scandal

Watch : Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son

Nia Long is reflecting on her split from ex-fiancé Ime Udoka.

One year after the Boyz n the Hood actress broke up with the basketball coach amid his cheating scandal, she shared what she learned from experiencing heartbreak in the spotlight.

"I had a really public breakup recently," Long, 53, told rapper Jeezy in an interview posted Nov. 7, "It was a wakeup call for me in the sense of like, 'OK, you're going to do this on your own and you're going to be fine and you're not going to worry about what anyone thinks and has to say.'"

In September 2022, the Boston Celtics suspended Udoka, 46, for the 2022-23 season for what they called unspecified "violations of team policies" amid reports that he had had a relationship with a female employee. Udoka, who now coaches the Houston Rockets, later said in a statement to ESPN, "I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down."