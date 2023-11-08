Why Ariana Madix Was Shocked by "Intense" Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Teaser at BravoCon

Watch : Ariana Madix Says Sandoval Called Her "Stank Face"

Bravo fans weren't the only ones SUR-prised by the explosive first look at Vanderpump Rules' upcoming 11th season.

Even the show's cast members were shocked when the new teaser debuted at BravoCon 2023.

"It was crazy because no one had seen it," Ariana Madix exclusively told E! News backstage at Dancing With the Stars Nov. 7. "It was everyone seeing it at the same time. So, it was intense, that was a really intense panel." (For more from Ariana, tune in to E! News tonight, Nov. 8, at 11 p.m.)

In the teaser, Madix and Tom Sandoval have a heated confrontation in which she threatens legal action against him. "Ruin my life, my f--king home and then attempt to kill my f--king dog?" she tells the TomTom co-owner, who cheated on with costar Rachel "Raquel" Leviss. "My lawyer will be dealing with you."

But when it came to reuniting with her ex at the annual fan convention, Madix wasn't sweating it. "It's not the first time," the 38-year-old noted at DWTS, "we filmed a whole season and it was hard."