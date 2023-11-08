Exclusive

Why Ariana Madix Was Shocked by "Intense" Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Teaser at BravoCon

Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix reacted to the explosive season 11 first look, which teased her threatening legal action against Tom Sandoval, and weighed in on her ex's recent name-calling.

Watch: Ariana Madix Says Sandoval Called Her "Stank Face"

Bravo fans weren't the only ones SUR-prised by the explosive first look at Vanderpump Rules' upcoming 11th season.

Even the show's cast members were shocked when the new teaser debuted at BravoCon 2023.

"It was crazy because no one had seen it," Ariana Madix exclusively told E! News backstage at Dancing With the Stars Nov. 7. "It was everyone seeing it at the same time. So, it was intense, that was a really intense panel." (For more from Ariana, tune in to E! News tonight, Nov. 8, at 11 p.m.)

In the teaser, Madix and Tom Sandoval have a heated confrontation in which she threatens legal action against him. "Ruin my life, my f--king home and then attempt to kill my f--king dog?" she tells the TomTom co-owner, who cheated on with costar Rachel "Raquel" Leviss. "My lawyer will be dealing with you."

But when it came to reuniting with her ex at the annual fan convention, Madix wasn't sweating it. "It's not the first time," the 38-year-old noted at DWTS, "we filmed a whole season and it was hard."

Dancing With the Stars Halloween Costumes 2023

Plus, she had other things on her mind. "Honestly, I was literally sitting there being like, 'This is the very beginning of the day and in 12 hours I will be at rehearsal,'" the reality star explained, "'and it's going to get even harder as the day progresses.'"

As for why Madix's former partner of nine years called her a "stank face" during BravoCon? "I don't know," she reacted. "I guess it's just my face."

Mindy Small/Getty Images

Over the weekend, Madix made the revelation about Sandoval's alleged name-calling while reflecting on his cheating scandal with Leviss.

"He came on this press line and called me 'stank face' right after," she exclusively told E! Nov. 4, "so I don't think he was planning to [give me an apology]."

BFF Katie Maloney also came to Madix's defense, telling E! at the Las Vegas event, "That man wouldn't know an apology if it slapped him across the face. He just isn't capable."

During the show's panel however, Sandoval did admit to having some regrets.

"I would have done things differently," he told fans on stage. "I can't change what happened. I'd rather stand here and face it. I don't know what you do."

For more DWTS scoop from Madix, tune in to E! News tonight at 11 p.m. And keep reading to see every star at BravoCon 2023.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

