These Are The Best Holiday Decorations Under $25 Whatever Style You're After

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Just like your zodiac sign, the way you decorate your home for the holidays says a lot about your personality. Whatever your personal style is when it comes to decorating for the holidays, you don't have to spend a lot to achieve it. In fact, you can find unique and affordable pieces you'll need to create whatever holiday style you're after for under $25.
Are you into a classic Christmas complete with nutcrackers and calendar countdown pillow? Maybe your decorations are inspired by the nostalgia of holidays past or perhaps you're a minimalist kind of gal that prefers neutral tones. Or even a moody and elegant vibe filled with rich hues and sparkly accents. Whatever your style, scroll on for a list of the best holiday decorations under $25 that's sure to get you in the spirit.
The Best Classic Christmas Decor
The Holiday Aisle Nutcracker
The most traditional of all holiday figurines has to be the nutcracker, I mean, it literally has a ballet named after it. Dressed in a red and blue uniform and boasting a long white beard, this wooden nutcracker will look good wherever you place it.
Magnolia Waving Santa Stoneware Milk & Cookies Set
Christmas Eve isn't over until you leave milk and cookies out for Santa, and this mug and tray duo from Magnolia is just the thing. It has a simple red and white design with a classic image of a waving Santa Claus.
Hallmark Friends Central Perk Cafe Coffee Cup Christmas Ornament
No Christmas tree is complete with a few quirky ornaments, and this Central Perk mug is just the one for fans of the TV show friends. You can also find the iconic turkey from the Thanksgiving and the frame around the peep hole on Monica's door.
Wondershop Fabric Dog Wearing Tree Headband Ornament
Show your pup some love by adding this fabric ornament to your tree. Wearing a festive Christmas tree headband, these ornaments come in a bunch of different breeds, including a corgi, poodle, and more.
Wondershop Fabric 'Merry Christmas' with Pom Poms Decorative Wall Garland
With its red fabric lettering and white pom pom accents, this garland reading "Merry Christmas" is the perfect way to usher in the holidays.
Wondershop Santa Belt Countdown Calendar Pillow
Made to look like Santa's belt, this countdown calendar pillow will help you mark how many days are left until December 25.
The Best Nostalgic Christmas Decor
2023 Dated Enamel Frame Ornament
These picture frame ornaments, which come in a set of two, allow you to pay tribute to family or furry friends. Engraved with the current year, you can choose from circular, rectangular, or heart shapes and three border colors, including winter white, deep red, or festive plaid.
Kurt Adler C9537 Table Piece
My grandma can't be the only one who was obsessed with ceramic trees like this one. Featuring glittery snow, multi-color lights, and a star topper, this battery-operated lights up for a perfectly nostalgic glow.
AVOIN colorlife Pink Santa Claus Stripes Throw Pillow
The rosy-cheeked Santa on this pillow cover is exactly the image you conjure up when you think of vintage holiday decor. It's got cream and pink stripes and a glittery gold snowflake design, too.
Jishi Christmas Pom Pom Garland
When it comes to holiday decor, a red, white, and green color scheme is the name of the game. This pom pom garland has a handmade feel and can be used to adorn Christmas trees, mantles, and more.
Home Essentials Cookies For Santa Cookie Jar
Whether the cookies are actually for Santa or for the family to enjoy while watching a movie, this cookie jar inspired by Santa's outfit is the perfect place to store them.
The Best Minimalist Christmas Decor
Wondershop 6
At just under four bucks a pop, you can create your very own village with these neutral-toned ceramic houses. Inside there are LED lights to create a warm, welcoming glow.
H&M Printed Cushion Cover
You can maintain a neutral aesthetic yet festive aesthetic with this cushion cover, which boasts a Happy Holidays greeting surrounded by a wreath of mistletoe, candy canes, and ornaments. It also comes in a dark gray and a muted red color.
Wondershop Flocked Finial Christmas Tree Ornament Set
If classic holiday colors aren't your thing, you'll love this set of velvet ornaments with a ribbed texture in subtle hues, which give a chic update to the traditional shape.
Ethlomoer Flocked Olive Christmas Garland Pre-Lit
This olive branch garland with lights is a modern take on the classic pine version. They have snowflake accents and a dusting of snow to maintain a holiday feel.
Canlierr 12 Feet Christmas Wooden Beads Garland
Available in five colors, this 12-foot garland made of wooden beads has an earthy feel that's perfect for all of the minimalists out there.
The Best Moody And Elegant Christmas Decor
Paper Christmas Tree
Sometimes the simplest decor makes the biggest statement. These paper trees do just that. With glittery or silver accents, they come in three rich hues, including cream, forest green, and rustic brown.
Star Square Throw Pillow
Swapping out pillows is an easy way to create a festive yet moody ambiance this season. This velvet pillow adds a hint of glitz and glam thanks to its pattern of embroidered, beaded, and sequin stars.
Wondershop Flocked Standing Deer Animal Christmas Figurine
The classic reindeer figurine gets an elegant update with this black velvet version, which has glamorous golden antlers instead of a red nose (sorry, Rudolph).
Wondershop Glass Espresso Martini Cocktail Ornament
Add a glass espresso martini ornament to your tree, complete with frothy foam and three espresso beans, because what's moodier than an espresso martini on a cold, dark winter night?
The Best Winter Wonderland Christmas Decorations
Wondershop Faux Fur Christmas Stocking
These cream, faux fur stockings will add a cozy and wintry vibe to your mantel (and will look so good full of stocking stuffers on Christmas day.
Wondershop Metal Snowflake Christmas Stocking Holder
To hang those faux fur stockings, use these sleek silver snowflake-shaped stocking holders, which come in a convenient pack of two.
White Woodland Creature Ornaments
Made from white wool, these woodland creature ornaments are a cute (and affordable) way to adorn your tree. Choose from a deer or bunny, both of which are wearing faux fur scarves.
Fluffy Glitter Snowflake Ornament
Available in small and large sizes, these fluffy snowflake-shaped ornaments with a dusting of glitter, will give your home the enchanted winter wonderland feel you're after.
The Best Candyland Christmas Decorations
Snowy Decorated Brush Tree
If you're after some vibrant holiday decorations, look no further than these bottle brush trees, full of multi-color ornaments and a generous dusting of snow. They're available in small and large sizes, but look so good when paired together.
Macaron Ornament
Sweet treats are one of the best things about the holidays, so celebrate that with this ornament shaped like a stack of macaroons with a sprinkle of glitter.
Stephanie Tara Cookies For Santa Dish Towel
This adorable pink tea towel is definitely giving candyland with its baking-theme. The pattern boasts delicious cookies, a mixing bowl, and of course, Santa.
Wondershop 'Happy Holidays' Gingerbread Throw Pillow
One side of this reversible pillow boasts three Santa-hat wearing gingerbread men and a "Happy Holidays" message while the other other side is red with white polka dots.
Donut with Sprinkles Glass Ornament
This glass-blown ornament looks almost good enough to eat. It's a quintessential pink donut with gold and white beaded sprinkles.
Want more holiday inspiration? Check out this holiday-themed jewelry that's so chic and wearable that you'll never want to take it off.