RHONY Alum Sonja Morgan Reveals She Had Sex With Owen Wilson Several Times

Watch : Sonja Morgan Reveals Thoughts On New RHONY Cast

Sonja Morgan has a taste for luxury…and a certain actor.

During a panel at BravoCon 2023 in which Housewives guessed which fun fact belonged to each Bravolebrity, the Real Housewives of New York City alum let slip a little TMI about her romantic history with none other than Academy Award nominee Owen Wilson.

When Andy Cohen read, "She once had a very flirtatious moment with Owen Wilson," the women on stage quickly come to the consensus that the fact could only belong to Sonja.

"But it wasn't flirtatious," the Welcome to Crappie Lake star clarified, adding, "He is the butterscotch stallion and he loves doggy style."

"I f--ked him several times," the 59-year-old added. "I love him."

And rule no. 1 about this situationship: It's OK to talk about it. Or at least, it is for Sonja. Take, for instance, when her RHONY costar Tinsley Mortimer said the Wedding Crashers star, 54, was her celebrity crush.