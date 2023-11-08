Celebrate Disney’s 100th Anniversary With Nordstrom’s Limited Edition Collaborations

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If Disney is your happiest place on Earth, this is your year. Mark a special time in history and celebrate Disney's 100th Anniversary by treating yourself or your fellow fans to special collections from Nordstrom. The Disney-themed shop has clothes, pet, and home products for a limited time. And, yes, this includes stocking stuffers for holiday shopping too.

No matter who you're shopping for, the Disney100 celebration is tough to resist, especially with these limited edition products from your favorite brands including BaubleBar, Barefoot Dreams, Stoney Clover Lane, and Funko Pop. There's really something for everyone, with products featuring Mickey Mouse, the Disney Princesses, Winnie the Pooh, and so many beloved characters.

There's no greater joy than some Disney magic, right?