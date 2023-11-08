Celebrate Disney’s 100th Anniversary With Nordstrom’s Limited Edition Collaborations

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If Disney is your happiest place on Earth, this is your year. Mark a special time in history and celebrate Disney's 100th Anniversary by treating yourself or your fellow fans to special collections from Nordstrom. The Disney-themed shop has clothes, pet, and home products for a limited time. And, yes, this includes stocking stuffers for holiday shopping too.
No matter who you're shopping for, the Disney100 celebration is tough to resist, especially with these limited edition products from your favorite brands including BaubleBar, Barefoot Dreams, Stoney Clover Lane, and Funko Pop. There's really something for everyone, with products featuring Mickey Mouse, the Disney Princesses, Winnie the Pooh, and so many beloved characters.
There's no greater joy than some Disney magic, right?
The Creme Shop x Disney Mickey Mouse 24-Pack Hydrocolloid Blemish Patches
Pimples are annoying. Get rid of zits and experience some Disney magic with these effective hydrocolloid patches.
MAD BEAUTY x Disney Frozen Anna Sheet Face Mask
Feel like royalty with this Frozen-inspired sheet mask. It's refreshing, hydrating, and infused with pomegranate. All you need is 10 minutes to channel your inner princess.
ALDO x Disney 100 Trainer Sneaker (Women)
Make your plain, white sneakers jealous with this Minnie Mouse-adorned pair.
Picnic Time x Disney 100 Ovále Acacia Wood Cutting Board
Add some Disney magic to your cooking with this cutting board engraved in honor of the anniversary. This is a great display for cheese and charcuterie as well.
Mattel x Disney Princess Reveal Box
Treat your favorite Disney Princess fan to a fun surprise. You never know which princess figurine you'll get in this box, which also comes with flower charms and accessories.
MAD BEAUTY Disney Winnie the Pooh Hand Warmers
Keep your hands warm with these adorable Winnie the Pooh hand warmers. These hand warmers are reusable. Just slip them in your pockets for those days when you need a little extra warmth.
Revolution Beauty x Disney Minnie Mouse Lip Gloss Trio
Get your shine on with these Minnie Mouse lip glosses. This trio includes clear, pink, and red hues.
Stance Disney x Stance Crew Socks
You can never go wrong with a classic. These vintage-looking Mickey Mouse socks are a definite must for all the Disney fans out there.
Penguin Random House 'Disney Villains' Cookbook
Turn cooking into a family activity with some fun, delicious recipes inspired by Disney's villains. Even if you're far from a master chef, you can cook these beginner-friendly recipes with ease.
PlayMonster x Disney 100 The Magical World of Disney Trivia: 100 Years of Wonder Game
Showcase your Disney expertise with the ultimate trivia game.
Corkcicle x Disney 100 Heritage Sketch Insulated Tumbler
Sip on cold and warm beverages with a triple-insulated Tinkerbell tumbler that keeps your drinks hot for up to three hours and cold for nines. A little clumsy? No need to worry because it's shatterproof.
MAD BEAUTY x Disney Pure Princess Print Cosmetic Bag
Pay homage to your favorite Disney princesses with this cosmetic case, which you can also use for pencils and other small accessories.
MAD BEAUTY Disney Winnie the Pooh Hand Care Trio
Prioritize hydration with this trio of moisturizers inspired by Winnie the Pooh.
LEGO Disney Up House
This LEGO set inspired by the house in Up is a fun activity for fans of all ages.
THE CREME SHOP x Disney Moisturizing Macaron Lip Balm
Hydrate your pout with a Mickey Mouse lip balm infused with Vitamin E and shea butter.
USAopoly Disney 'Lilo & Stitch' Monopoly Board Game
Enjoy a classic game of Monopoly with some inspiration from Lilo & Stitch.
Funko Pop x Disney Classic Pocket Pop! Advent Calendar
Count down to your favorite holiday with 24 pocket-sized Funko Pop figurines.
Homesick x Disney 'Winnie the Pooh' The Hunny Tree Candle
Turn your home into Hundred Acre Wood with a soy-wax candle with notes of honey and oakwood.
BaubleBar x Disney Rainbow Crystal Mickey Mouse Tennis Bracelet
This rainbow Mickey Mouse bracelet goes with every outfit.
PopSockets x Disney Earridescent Mickey Mouse Smartphone Grip & Stand
Prop up your phone and take great selfies with these Mickey PopSockets. You can reposition, wash, and reuse these fun accessories. Choose from sparkling black or white.
BlendJet x Disney BlendJet 2 Portable Blender
Blend shakes and smoothies when you're on the god with this portable blender. There are 4 Disney characters to choose from.
Mad Beauty Disney Cinderella Peppermint Foot Mask
Give your feet some TLC with an exfoliating Cinderalla mask that helps dry, cracked heels.
The Creme Shop x Disney Mickey Mouse Dual-Ended Eyeliner & Freckle Stamp
This dual-ended eyeliner is great to make a wing look or some freckles, plus there's a Mickey Mouse stamp on the other end.
Loungefly x Disney Mickey & Friends Wallet
If you love Disney, you need this wallet. It has card slots, a clear ID slot, and an interior pocket that zips up.
Lenox Disney Mickey Mouse Porcelain Pet Bowl
Serve up a pawfect treat for your cat or dog with a Mickey-inspired food bowl.
Loungefly x Disney Mickey Mouse Corduroy Convertible Backpack
Rock this Mickey Mouse bag as a backpack or carry it as a crossbody.
Barefoot Dreams x Disney Mickey Mouse CozyChic Stroller Blanket
Keep your baby warm with a CozyChic blanket from Barefoot Dreams.
Stoney Clover Lane x Disney Mickey & Minnie Small Zip Pouch
Carry this as a clutch or use it to store your makeup, pencils, and other small essentials.
