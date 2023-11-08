Celebrate Disney’s 100th Anniversary With Nordstrom’s Limited Edition Collaborations

Bring some Disney magic to your life with these special picks from Barefoot Dreams, BaubleBar, Stoney Clover Lane, LoungeFly, Funko Pop, and more.

If Disney is your happiest place on Earth, this is your year. Mark a special time in history and celebrate Disney's 100th Anniversary by treating yourself or your fellow fans to special collections from Nordstrom. The Disney-themed shop has clothes, pet, and home products for a limited time. And, yes, this includes stocking stuffers for holiday shopping too.

No matter who you're shopping for, the Disney100 celebration is tough to resist, especially with these limited edition products from your favorite brands including BaubleBar, Barefoot Dreams, Stoney Clover Lane, and Funko Pop. There's really something for everyone, with products featuring Mickey Mouse, the Disney Princesses, Winnie the Pooh, and so many beloved characters.

There's no greater joy than some Disney magic, right?

The Creme Shop x Disney Mickey Mouse 24-Pack Hydrocolloid Blemish Patches

Pimples are annoying. Get rid of zits and experience some Disney magic with these effective hydrocolloid patches.

$18
Nordstrom

MAD BEAUTY x Disney Frozen Anna Sheet Face Mask

Feel like royalty with this Frozen-inspired sheet mask. It's refreshing, hydrating, and infused with pomegranate. All you need is 10 minutes to channel your inner princess.

$5
Nordstrom

ALDO x Disney 100 Trainer Sneaker (Women)

Make your plain, white sneakers jealous with this Minnie Mouse-adorned pair.

$100
Nordstrom

Picnic Time x Disney 100 Ovále Acacia Wood Cutting Board

Add some Disney magic to your cooking with this cutting board engraved in honor of the anniversary. This is a great display for cheese and charcuterie as well.

$38
Nordstrom

Mattel x Disney Princess Reveal Box

Treat your favorite Disney Princess fan to a fun surprise. You never know which princess figurine you'll get in this box, which also comes with flower charms and accessories.

$5
Nordstrom

MAD BEAUTY Disney Winnie the Pooh Hand Warmers

Keep your hands warm with these adorable Winnie the Pooh hand warmers. These hand warmers are reusable. Just slip them in your pockets for those days when you need a little extra warmth.

$10
Nordstrom

Revolution Beauty x Disney Minnie Mouse Lip Gloss Trio

Get your shine on with these Minnie Mouse lip glosses. This trio includes clear, pink, and red hues.

$10
Nordstrom

Stance Disney x Stance Crew Socks

You can never go wrong with a classic. These vintage-looking Mickey Mouse socks are a definite must for all the Disney fans out there.

$20
Nordstrom

Penguin Random House 'Disney Villains' Cookbook

Turn cooking into a family activity with some fun, delicious recipes inspired by Disney's villains. Even if you're far from a master chef, you can cook these beginner-friendly recipes with ease.

$18
Nordstrom

PlayMonster x Disney 100 The Magical World of Disney Trivia: 100 Years of Wonder Game

Showcase your Disney expertise with the ultimate trivia game.

$55
Nordstrom

Corkcicle x Disney 100 Heritage Sketch Insulated Tumbler

Sip on cold and warm beverages with a triple-insulated Tinkerbell tumbler that keeps your drinks hot for up to three hours and cold for nines. A little clumsy? No need to worry because it's shatterproof.

$38
Nordstrom

MAD BEAUTY x Disney Pure Princess Print Cosmetic Bag

Pay homage to your favorite Disney princesses with this cosmetic case, which you can also use for pencils and other small accessories.

$12
Nordstrom

MAD BEAUTY Disney Winnie the Pooh Hand Care Trio

Prioritize hydration with this trio of moisturizers inspired by Winnie the Pooh.

$15
Nordstrom
LEGO Disney Up House

This LEGO set inspired by the house in Up is a fun activity for fans of all ages.

$60
Nordstrom

THE CREME SHOP x Disney Moisturizing Macaron Lip Balm

Hydrate your pout with a Mickey Mouse lip balm infused with Vitamin E and shea butter.

$9
Nordstrom

USAopoly Disney 'Lilo & Stitch' Monopoly Board Game

Enjoy a classic game of Monopoly with some inspiration from Lilo & Stitch.

 

$45
Nordstrom

Funko Pop x Disney Classic Pocket Pop! Advent Calendar

Count down to your favorite holiday with 24 pocket-sized Funko Pop figurines.

$49
Nordstrom

Homesick x Disney 'Winnie the Pooh' The Hunny Tree Candle

Turn your home into Hundred Acre Wood with a soy-wax candle with notes of honey and oakwood.

$42
Nordstrom

BaubleBar x Disney Rainbow Crystal Mickey Mouse Tennis Bracelet

This rainbow Mickey Mouse bracelet goes with every outfit.

$48
Nordstrom

PopSockets x Disney Earridescent Mickey Mouse Smartphone Grip & Stand

Prop up your phone and take great selfies with these Mickey PopSockets. You can reposition, wash, and reuse these fun accessories. Choose from sparkling black or white

$22
Black
$22
White

BlendJet x Disney BlendJet 2 Portable Blender

Blend shakes and smoothies when you're on the god with this portable blender. There are 4 Disney characters to choose from.

$60
Nordstrom

Mad Beauty Disney Cinderella Peppermint Foot Mask

Give your feet some TLC with an exfoliating Cinderalla mask that helps dry, cracked heels.

$13
Nordstrom

The Creme Shop x Disney Mickey Mouse Dual-Ended Eyeliner & Freckle Stamp

This dual-ended eyeliner is great to make a wing look or some freckles, plus there's a Mickey Mouse stamp on the other end.

$12
Nordstrom

Loungefly x Disney Mickey & Friends Wallet

If you love Disney, you need this wallet. It has card slots, a clear ID slot, and an interior pocket that zips up.

$40
Nordstrom

Lenox Disney Mickey Mouse Porcelain Pet Bowl

Serve up a pawfect treat for your cat or dog with a Mickey-inspired food bowl.

$43
Nordstrom

Loungefly x Disney Mickey Mouse Corduroy Convertible Backpack

Rock this Mickey Mouse bag as a backpack or carry it as a crossbody.

$60
Nordstrom

Barefoot Dreams x Disney Mickey Mouse CozyChic Stroller Blanket

Keep your baby warm with a CozyChic blanket from Barefoot Dreams.

$88
Nordstrom

Stoney Clover Lane x Disney Mickey & Minnie Small Zip Pouch

Carry this as a clutch or use it to store your makeup, pencils, and other small essentials. 

$98
Nordstrom

