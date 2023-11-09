Kendall Jenner Details Her Hopes for “Traditional” Family and Kids

Watch : Bad Bunny Gives Nod to Kendall Jenner in SNL Promo

Kendall Jenner has a vision and she's sticking to it.

During the Nov. 9 episode of The Kardashians, the model detailed her future family plans, telling her mom Kris Jenner that she wants to be a mom—and knows how many children she hopes to have.

"Three max, I'm cool with two though," Kendall, who has been dating Bad Bunny for nearly a year, explained. "I just want my kid to, for sure, to have a sibling. I know that."

And while Kris said she'd "love to see Kendall have a baby" in the near future, timing is everything.

"I swear I got this, and I will give you a grandkid when the time is right," Kendall shared in a confessional, "and when it all makes sense perfectly."

For right now, the 28-year-old is perfectly happy with her life as is.

"I just think about my life and the freedom that I have right now," she told Kris and Corey Gamble, "and the ease of picking up and going somewhere. I just like that right now. But I'm also not going to do it with just anybody."