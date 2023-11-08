Irina Shayk Shares Update on Co-Parenting Relationship With Ex Bradley Cooper

This dynamic is all silver linings.
Irina Shayk recently gave an inside look into her relationship with ex Bradley Cooper as they co-parent their 6-year-old daughter Lea. And as the supermodel explained, even though she and the Oscar nominee have equally busy schedules, they put their family first.
"We always find a way," she told Elle in an interview published Nov. 8, adding Bradley is "the best father Lea and I could dream of. It always works, but it always works because we make it work."
One solution?
"We both take Lea everywhere with us," the 27-year-old revealed. "She's super easy. Two days ago, I had to go to the gym, so I just got her a drawing book and said, ‘Mama's working out.' She was drawing for an hour. Then we went to the Michael Kors fitting. She met all the girls."
Irina even revealed that lucky Lea was gifted a bag from Michael Kors himself. In return, "She drew him a kitty cat."
But with an adolescence of brushing elbows with famed designers and models—something Irina did not have growing up in Russia—she and Bradley have made it a point to keep Lea grounded.
"Looking at my daughter now, she's growing up in a completely different environment," she reflected. "She lives in the West Village. She went to all these countries in two months. But we want her to know the value of stuff. We want to show our daughter, ‘You have to work hard to get something.'"
The former couple's friendliness should come as no surprise, as the two have often spent time together as a family since their 2019 split after four years together. In fact, they all went on vacation together in August, with Irina sharing an image of The Hangover star relaxing in a kayak to her Instagram Story at the time.
However candid Irina may be about her co-parenting dynamic, there are some things she's chosen to keep close to the chest—including her rumored relationship with Tom Brady over the summer.
Of the headlines surrounding the time she's spent with the retired NFL star, she told Elle with a smile, "No comment."
She elaborated of her choice to maintain her privacy, "I share my work stuff because I decided to keep my personal life personal. That's why it's called personal, because it's something that belongs to me. If one day I feel like I want to share it, I will."