Grammys 2024 Snubs and Surprises: Barbie, Prince Harry, Miley Cyrus and More

Watch : 2024 GRAMMY Nominations: Surprises & Snubs!

The nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards are here—and they're proof that life in plastic is fantastic.

The nominees for music's biggest night were confirmed during a Nov. 10 ceremony, with St. Vincent, Kim Petras, Muni Long, Jeff Tweedy and Jon Bon Jovi among the stars which artists are up for the awards. And, this year, SZA led the pack of nominees with a whopping nine, including Record, Album and Song of the Year, to name a few. And following closely behind were Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea and Victoria Monét with seven nominations, and Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift being a few of the artists to walk away with six.

However, there were a few notable omissions, including a general lack of country music in the top four categories as well as, well, men. Meanwhile, Barbie walked away with a whopping 11 nominations (a pleasant surprise), while Jon Batiste and Victoria Monét were surprising additions to top categories.

The 2024 Grammy Awards will air live on CBS from Los Angeles' Crytpo Arena on Feb. 8.

Keep reading to see which more surprising moments and biggest snubs from the 2024 Grammy nomination ceremony. (And click here for the entire list of nominees.)