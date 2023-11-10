Grammys 2024 Snubs and Surprises: Barbie, Prince Harry, Miley Cyrus and More

The nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards are here—and they're proof that life in plastic is fantastic.
The nominees for music's biggest night were confirmed during a Nov. 10 ceremony, with St. Vincent, Kim Petras, Muni Long, Jeff Tweedy and Jon Bon Jovi among the stars which artists are up for the awards. And, this year, SZA led the pack of nominees with a whopping nine, including Record, Album and Song of the Year, to name a few. And following closely behind were Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea and Victoria Monét with seven nominations, and Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift being a few of the artists to walk away with six.
However, there were a few notable omissions, including a general lack of country music in the top four categories as well as, well, men. Meanwhile, Barbie walked away with a whopping 11 nominations (a pleasant surprise), while Jon Batiste and Victoria Monét were surprising additions to top categories.
The 2024 Grammy Awards will air live on CBS from Los Angeles' Crytpo Arena on Feb. 8.
Keep reading to see which more surprising moments and biggest snubs from the 2024 Grammy nomination ceremony. (And click here for the entire list of nominees.)
Barbie — A Surprise and a Snub
While it was perhaps not expected for the Greta Gerwig film to walk away with quite as many nominations as it did, it also should come as no surprise after the hugely popular film's success. And with an almost sweep of the Best Song Written For Visual Media category, as well as multiple noms for Song of the Year as well as a nod to Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For" in the Record of the Year category, it's clear the Academy's voting members are fans of pink.
However with so many nods for so many of the film's songs, it feels as though the soundtrack should have earned a nod in the Album of the Year category.
Country Music — Snub
Despite the massive success of country artists this year—such as Luke Combs' cover of "Fast Car," Lainey Wilson's sweep of the CMAs and Zach Bryan's chart-topping "I See Everything" with Kacey Musgraves—country music was notably absent from the Grammy's top four category nominations for Best New Artist, Record, Song and Album of the Year.
The only two country stars to crack these categories were Jelly Roll and The War and Treaty for Best New Artist.
Jon Bastiste & Victoria Monét — Surprises
Though both wildly talented, the nominations for these two musicians come as a bit of a surprise. For Jon's part, his nods in Record, Album and Song of the Year for "Worship," World Music Radio and "Butterfly," respectively, come after each piece of work never achieved much commercial success upon their releases.
For her part, Victoria was one of the artists to walk away with seven nominations, making her second only to SZA with nine. And though her name might come as a surprise for folks not familiar with her music, she's been a staple in the Nashville music scene for over ten years and has also written songs for artists such as Ariana Grande, Fifth Harmony and Chloe x Halle in the past.
Men — A Snub?
Though it doesn't feel right to declare men a snubbed category this year, very few men cracked the top four categories this year. In fact, across Song, Album and Record of the year, Jon Batiste was the only recording artist to earn nods, leaving the categories very women-dominated.
Men had a little more luck in the Best New Artist category, with Jelly Roll, Noah Kahan, Fred again..., and The War and Treaty (a husband and wife duo) earning nods.
Miley Cyrus — Surprise
Albeit the best kind! This year, the Hannah Montana alum earned her first nominations across the big four categories as a lead artist. Her song "Flowers" earned nods in the Song and Record of the Year, while Endless Summer Vacation earned an Album of the Year nomination.
Prince Harry — Snub
Why would Prince Harry be nominated for a Grammy? Well, he narrated the audio book for his bombshell memoir Spare earlier this year, making him eligible in the Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording category.