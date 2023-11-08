Tamera Mowry-Housley Pays Tribute to Late Niece Alaina Who Died in 2018 Mass Shooting

Tamera Mowry-Housley is honoring her late niece Alaina Housley on the anniversary of her death.
Five years after the teen was killed in a mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, Calif., the actress reflected on the heartbreaking loss in a social media tribute.
"We think of you daily," Tamera wrote on Instagram Nov. 8. "We miss you immensely. We love you. Forever."
Alaina was one of 12 people killed in the shooting at Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif. on Nov. 7, 2018. She was 18 years old.
"Alaina. My sweet, sweet Alaina," Tamera wrote on Instagram Nov. 8, 2018. "My heart breaks. I'm still in disbelief. It's not fair how you were taken and how soon you were taken from us."
The Sister, Sister star shared she was "blessed" to have known Alaina since her niece was 5 years old.
"You stole my heart," Tamera continued at the time. "I will miss our inside jokes, us serenading at the piano. Thank you for being patient with me learning how to braid your hair, and I will never forget our duet singing the national anthem at Napa's soccer game. I love you. I love you. I love you. You are gonna make one gorgeous angel. My heart and prayers are with every victim of this tragedy."
After Alaina's death, her family created the nonprofit Alaina's Voice Foundation—with the website noting it aims to "inspire hope and kindness in our communities through education, music, and mental health initiatives" and describing how Alaina gave to others during her lifetime.
"She lived, laughed, loved, read, smiled and sang," the website states. "She had a kind heart, a gentle soul and was so giving. She coached children, volunteered to serve veterans and helped everywhere."
In addition to being a student at Pepperdine University, Alaina had many passions.
"She loved to travel, listen to music, play piano, play ukulele, sing, loved musicals, loved to laugh and was such a kind soul," the site added. "She was recognized by many in her home town as one that would bring students that were alone into a group of friends or just do little things to make people feel better. She was thoughtful in her actions towards others."
And over the years, Tamera has continued to honor her legacy.
"Lai Lai. There isn't a day that's doesn't go by that I don't think of you," she wrote in an Instagram tribute on what would have been Alaina's 21st birthday in 2021. "I love love love you. I miss you. Happy 21st heavenly birthday. You changed me forever. Your kindness, your warmth, your unconditional love. Thanks for watching over all of us my beautiful angel."