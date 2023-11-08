Tamera Mowry-Housley Pays Tribute to Late Niece Alaina Who Died in 2018 Mass Shooting

Watch : Tamera Mowry's Teary Return to "The Real" After Niece's Death

Tamera Mowry-Housley is honoring her late niece Alaina Housley on the anniversary of her death.

Five years after the teen was killed in a mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, Calif., the actress reflected on the heartbreaking loss in a social media tribute.

"We think of you daily," Tamera wrote on Instagram Nov. 8. "We miss you immensely. We love you. Forever."

Alaina was one of 12 people killed in the shooting at Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif. on Nov. 7, 2018. She was 18 years old.

"Alaina. My sweet, sweet Alaina," Tamera wrote on Instagram Nov. 8, 2018. "My heart breaks. I'm still in disbelief. It's not fair how you were taken and how soon you were taken from us."

The Sister, Sister star shared she was "blessed" to have known Alaina since her niece was 5 years old.

"You stole my heart," Tamera continued at the time. "I will miss our inside jokes, us serenading at the piano. Thank you for being patient with me learning how to braid your hair, and I will never forget our duet singing the national anthem at Napa's soccer game. I love you. I love you. I love you. You are gonna make one gorgeous angel. My heart and prayers are with every victim of this tragedy."