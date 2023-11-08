Brittany Mahomes Shares Glimpse Into Girls’ Night Out With Taylor Swift

Watch : Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes Hug During Chiefs Game

This squad already has a big reputation.

And they're continuing to prove just how fabulous they are. Brittany Mahomes recently gave an inside look into her recent night out with her new BFF Taylor Swift, and it's nothing short of iconic.

In her Nov. 7 Instagram post, Brittany—who is married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes—is all smiles as Taylor—who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce—stands with her arm around her shoulders. The duo was joined by Lyndsay Bell—who is married to fellow Chiefs' tight end Blake Bell—and Paige Buechele—whose husband Shane Buechele is currently signed to the Buffalo Bills practice squad.

For their hangout session, the women wore coordinating shades of dark blue and black as they clinked together flutes of champagne, before each taking a sip in a subsequent photo. Brittany captioned her photo with a simple champagne and sparkle emoji set and, of course, added a very Swift-inspired filter over the photos.

The excitement from fans about the post, though, was anything but simple.

"THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF KANSAS CITY," one user commented under the image, while another added, "casually breaking the internet."

And a third was all of us when they wrote, "the things I'd do to go for a drink w this group."