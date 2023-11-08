Brittany Mahomes Shares Glimpse Into Girls’ Night Out With Taylor Swift

Brittany Mahomes made her friendship with Taylor Swift Instagram official with a fun peek into their recent girls' night out.

Watch: Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes Hug During Chiefs Game

This squad already has a big reputation. 

And they're continuing to prove just how fabulous they are. Brittany Mahomes recently gave an inside look into her recent night out with her new BFF Taylor Swift, and it's nothing short of iconic. 

In her Nov. 7 Instagram post, Brittany—who is married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes—is all smiles as Taylor—who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce—stands with her arm around her shoulders. The duo was joined by Lyndsay Bell—who is married to fellow Chiefs' tight end Blake Bell—and Paige Buechele—whose husband Shane Buechele is currently signed to the Buffalo Bills practice squad. 

For their hangout session, the women wore coordinating shades of dark blue and black as they clinked together flutes of champagne, before each taking a sip in a subsequent photo. Brittany captioned her photo with a simple champagne and sparkle emoji set and, of course, added a very Swift-inspired filter over the photos. 

The excitement from fans about the post, though, was anything but simple.

"THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF KANSAS CITY," one user commented under the image, while another added, "casually breaking the internet."

And a third was all of us when they wrote, "the things I'd do to go for a drink w this group."

photos
Taylor Swift's Night Out With Brittany Mahomes, Sophie Turner and Blake Lively

The snap comes from the same evening that Brittany and the Grammy winner enjoyed an absolutely star-studded dinner with Selena GomezSophie TurnerGigi Hadid and Cara Delevigne in NYC.

Instagram (brittanylynne)

The group looked super close as they left dinner at Bond St., Taylor holding Brittany's hand with one arm, the other looped through Selena's. 

The closeness should come as no surprise, as Taylor and the former soccer player have spent now many a Kansas City game together, cheering on their partners from the bleachers. They've even cemented their friendship with a sweet handshake

For more on the duo's recent NYC GNO, keep reading.

Gotham/GC Images

Squad Up

Taylor Swift enjoyed a girls' night out with Selena Gomez, Brittany Mahomes, Gigi Hadid, Sophie Turner, Cara Delevigne and more at Bond St in New York City Nov. 4. 

TheImageDirect.com

Surprise Cameo

As the ladies stepped outside, Gigi's rumored flame Bradley Cooper was also spotted leaving the restaurant.

Gotham/GC Images

They Say Looks Can Kill

For the occasion, Taylor donned a black sweater with a pleated skirt and knee-high boots. Meanwhile, Brittany opted for a blue corset top with wide-legged pants and a long white coat.

Gotham/GC Images

Making the Whole Place Shimmer

Gigi was clad head-to-toe in black, while Sophie rocked a blue plaid blazer, matching jeans and indigo heels.

Gotham/GC Images

Bundle Up

Selena kept warm in a tan sweater dress paired with Steve Madden shoes.

Gotham/GC Images

Model Behavior

Cara led the pack out of the celeb hotspot in a checkered bucket hat, black jacket and jeans with leather panels.

TheImageDirect.com

Star Sighting

Bradley kept things casual in a demin jacket layerd over a hoodie.

Gotham/GC Images

All Smiles

Taylor and Selena shared a laugh as the left the restaurant.

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Let's Go

Taylor held Brittany's hand and and wrapped her arm around Selena to keep close.

Gotham/GC Images

Girl Talk

Taylor and Selena chat while walking out.

Gotham/GC Images

Welcome to New York

Sueccessful night out, no?

