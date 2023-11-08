Timbaland Apologizes for Saying Justin Timberlake Should've “Put a Muzzle” on Britney Spears

Watch : Britney Spears' Ex Sam Asghari Reacts to Her Memoir

Timbaland is hoping it's not too late to apologize.

The producer came under fire after suggesting that Justin Timberlake should have "put a muzzle" on his ex Britney Spears amid the release of her memoir, The Woman in Me. (In her book, the pop star delves into her relationship with the "Cry Me a River" singer and the ensuing aftermath).

Shortly after his comments went viral, the "Drop" musician spoke out on social media.

"I apologize to the Britney fans, even to her," he said during a TikTok Live Nov. 7. "You have a voice. You speak what you want to speak. Who am I to tell you what not to speak? And I was wrong for saying that, but I was looking at it from a different lens."

In response to a user asking if he respected women, Timbaland concluded his apology by adding, "Hell yeah."

In her memoir released Oct. 24, Britney opened up about navigating the hardships of her personal life in the public eye, recalling feeling "devastated" after she said Justin broke off their three-year romance and amid the backlash she faced post-breakup.