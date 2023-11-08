Dean McDermott Packs on the PDA With Lily Calo Amid Tori Spelling's New Romance

Watch : Tori Spelling Kisses New Man After Dean McDermott Split

Dean McDermott isn't shying away from his new love.

The My Animal actor was photographed holding hands and sharing a kiss with Lily Calo out in Los Angeles. The PDA-filled coffee run comes on the heels of Dean's breakup from Tori Spelling earlier this year after more than a decade of marriage.

For his latest outing, the 56-year-old sported a white t-shirt and blue jeans, while Lily matched in jeans and a black tank. At one point, the couple shared a passionate kiss while sitting outside of a donut shop.

Dean and Lily—who works as a Senior Account Executive at Conscious Community Global, according to her LinkedIn—first made headlines in October while walking into the Department of Social Services in Los Angeles, per photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

And then on Nov. 2, Tori debuted a new romance of her own, wrapping her arms around CEO Ryan Cramer's neck while planting a kiss on his lips during a date in downtown L.A. Although the Beverly Hills, 90210 star has yet to address her love life, Dean revealed in June that they had called it quits.