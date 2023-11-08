Dean McDermott Packs on the PDA With Lily Calo Amid Tori Spelling's New Romance

Dean McDermott isn't shying away from his new love.
The My Animal actor was photographed holding hands and sharing a kiss with Lily Calo out in Los Angeles. The PDA-filled coffee run comes on the heels of Dean's breakup from Tori Spelling earlier this year after more than a decade of marriage.
For his latest outing, the 56-year-old sported a white t-shirt and blue jeans, while Lily matched in jeans and a black tank. At one point, the couple shared a passionate kiss while sitting outside of a donut shop.
Dean and Lily—who works as a Senior Account Executive at Conscious Community Global, according to her LinkedIn—first made headlines in October while walking into the Department of Social Services in Los Angeles, per photos obtained by the Daily Mail.
And then on Nov. 2, Tori debuted a new romance of her own, wrapping her arms around CEO Ryan Cramer's neck while planting a kiss on his lips during a date in downtown L.A. Although the Beverly Hills, 90210 star has yet to address her love life, Dean revealed in June that they had called it quits.
"It's with great sadness and a very, very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," the Santa Baby 2 star wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. "We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time."
Dean—who tied the knot with Tori in 2006—requested consideration when it comes to their five kids: Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 6.
"We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this," the actor, who also shares son Jack, 25, with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace, added. "Thank you all for your support and kindness."
Over the past few months, Tori has continued to focus on her family, sharing glimpses of their adventures together on social media.
The 50-year-old took a moment to gush over her eldest kids on the night of their homecoming dance on Oct. 1. "These 2 I can proudly say lead with kindness, empathy, and confidence," Tori wrote in part on Instagram. "But, they are wise and aware and just really cool humans. Proud to be their mom. I trust these 2 because they are just good kids and GET IT!"