Chrishell Stause Shares If She’d Release a Song With Partner G Flip

Chrishell Stause revealed to E! News chief correspondent Keltie Knight if she would be up for singing alongside her partner, Australian musician G Flip.

By Alexandra Bellusci Nov 08, 2023 12:53 AMTags
CouplesCelebritiesSelling SunsetChrishell Stause
Watch: Chrishell Stause Talks Marie-Lou Nurk Fight "Mess"

Chrishell Stause isn't ready to close a deal on a singing career just yet.

The Selling Sunset star recently revealed to E! News chief correspondent Keltie Knight that she doesn't see herself recording music with her partner G Flip.

During an episode of VINFAST's "Electric Moments" webseries, Keltie asked the reality star, "Do you think you could ever do an album song together?"

"Oh my god, I can't sing," the realtor replied, prompting Keltie to quip, "That doesn't matter. There are a lot of people in the music business that can't sing."

While Chrishell said it's a firm "no" for her, that didn't stop the pair from jamming out to G Flip's single "The Worst Person Alive" in the car.

Back in June, G Flip explained the sentiment behind the breakup track, telling E! News it's about how "when you instigate the breakup with someone, you feel horrible and terrible and like the worst person alive."

They added, "It's such a hectic title." 

photos
The Love Lives of Selling Sunset Stars

But the singer wants fans to know their catalog of music dates back to before Chrishell. 

"I have songs about old relationships, new relationships. I have songs before I came out non-binary that I've now had to change the pronouns," G Flip explained. "Even though I'm in an absolutely beautiful, happy relationship now, I'm still going to be releasing songs from other chapters in my life."

Another song that has the reality star belting out lyrics to? G Flip's "Be Your Man"—the tune that Chrishell used for her marriage announcement in a sweet video montage in May.

At the time, Chrishell shared the news of her and G Flip's union with an Instagram post, showing the couple walking down the aisle together.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Chrishell and G Flip first met in October 2021 and started dating after Chrishell split with her Selling Sunset co-star Jason Oppenheim.

And for those who keep asking if she and Jason would ever get back together? No chance. "I met my forever partner with G and we are planning a family," Chrishell explained on her Instagram Story in August, "& everything happened the way it was supposed to."

Keep reading to relive Chrishell and G Flip's romance...

Instagram
Sealed With a Kiss

For G Flip's 28th birthday in September, Chrishell Stause penned a sweet tribute, writing on Instagram, "Even though I could list a million things I love about you, your kind genuine heart is my absolute favorite."

Instagram
Sunset Stroll

The duo posed for a selfie while walking hand-in-hand.

Instagram
Floating on Air

The couple shared a laugh while taking over a swing set. 

Instagram
Selfie Status

"Chrishell invited me as her plus 1 and I invited my nipples as a plus 2," G Flip captioned a March Instagram post. "The shirt was flying open all night."

Instagram
Twinning

The duo sported matching outfits over the Christmas holidays.

Instagram
Vacation Bound

Chrishell joined G Flip on a trip to Australia.

Instagram
"Aussie Vibes"

The duo soaked up the sun together.

Instagram
Home Is Where the Heart Is

Chrishell captioned this sweet Instagram snap, "Just a random drop of a few looks but more importantly lots of people I love."

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation
Award-Worthy Photo

The stars attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 12.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Red Carpet Cuties

The pair had cameras flashing at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

CAROLINE BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
The Look of Love

G Flip and Chrishell attended the GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills in March...

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Strike a Pose

...where they posed for heartwarming pics.

