Chrishell Stause Shares If She’d Release a Song With Partner G Flip

Watch : Chrishell Stause Talks Marie-Lou Nurk Fight "Mess"

Chrishell Stause isn't ready to close a deal on a singing career just yet.

The Selling Sunset star recently revealed to E! News chief correspondent Keltie Knight that she doesn't see herself recording music with her partner G Flip.

During an episode of VINFAST's "Electric Moments" webseries, Keltie asked the reality star, "Do you think you could ever do an album song together?"

"Oh my god, I can't sing," the realtor replied, prompting Keltie to quip, "That doesn't matter. There are a lot of people in the music business that can't sing."

While Chrishell said it's a firm "no" for her, that didn't stop the pair from jamming out to G Flip's single "The Worst Person Alive" in the car.

Back in June, G Flip explained the sentiment behind the breakup track, telling E! News it's about how "when you instigate the breakup with someone, you feel horrible and terrible and like the worst person alive."

They added, "It's such a hectic title."