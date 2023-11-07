Exclusive

Here's When Andy Cohen Thinks He'll Retire From Bravo

Real Housewives executive producer and What what Happens Live host Andy Cohen addressed the possibility of his retirement in an exclusive interview with E! News.

Watch: Andy Cohen Reveals Which Kardashian-Jenner He Wants for Real Housewives

Andy Cohen won't be taking his final bow from Bravo any time soon.

The 55-year-old—who serves as executive producer of the Real Housewives franchise in addition to hosting Watch What Happens Live—exclusively told E! NewsAdrienne Bailon-Houghton and Justin Sylvester that he has no immediate plans to retire. In fact, Andy believes he will still be with the network well after he's overstayed his welcome.

"I'll hang it up when they kick me out," he joked. "They can push me out."

As for Andy's successor? "I have a couple thoughts that I'll share at a later date," he teased, "but I feel like it's not anything I'm thinking seriously about."

Indeed, the TV personality has made himself a home at Bravo. As he pointed out, it's been 18 years since he started working on The Real Housewives of Orange County, which has now been expanded to cover nine other U.S. cities and spun off into multiple series, including the widely popular Vanderpump Rules.  

"It's really something," Andy marveled. "It is something to step back from and shake your head."

He continued, "Next year's my 20th year at Bravo and just when I think back of those early days and this, it's incredible."

Trae Patton/Bravo via Getty Images

For now, the Emmy winner quipped that he'll be spending some time recovering from this year's BravoCon, which was held at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas over the weekend. 

"Daddy's hungover," he cracked. "Vegas is no joke."

To see all the star sightings at the 2023 BravoCon, keep reading.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

