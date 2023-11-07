Here's When Andy Cohen Thinks He'll Retire From Bravo

Watch : Andy Cohen Reveals Which Kardashian-Jenner He Wants for Real Housewives

Andy Cohen won't be taking his final bow from Bravo any time soon.

The 55-year-old—who serves as executive producer of the Real Housewives franchise in addition to hosting Watch What Happens Live—exclusively told E! News' Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Justin Sylvester that he has no immediate plans to retire. In fact, Andy believes he will still be with the network well after he's overstayed his welcome.

"I'll hang it up when they kick me out," he joked. "They can push me out."

As for Andy's successor? "I have a couple thoughts that I'll share at a later date," he teased, "but I feel like it's not anything I'm thinking seriously about."

Indeed, the TV personality has made himself a home at Bravo. As he pointed out, it's been 18 years since he started working on The Real Housewives of Orange County, which has now been expanded to cover nine other U.S. cities and spun off into multiple series, including the widely popular Vanderpump Rules.