Mary Fitzgerald Shares Update on Her and Romain Bonnet's Baby Journey After Septic Miscarriage

The sun has not set on Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet's journey to baby.

Seven months after sharing she had experienced a pregnancy loss, the Selling Sunset star told E! News in an exclusive interview that she and husband Romain Bonnet will "keep trying at some point" for a child.

"It took a lot longer than I anticipated to just process and heal both emotionally and physically because it was a septic miscarriage," Mary explained. "But I'm better now. We're good, made us stronger." (Tune into E! News tonight, Nov. 7, for from Mary's interview.)

However, the 43-year-old noted that doctors recently "found some other physical issues that might make it even harder" to conceive, so the couple is in no rush to expand their family, which includes her 26-year-old son Austin Babbitt from a previous relationship.

"I need to go in from more testing to figure out if IVF gonna be the right decision," Mary continued, "or if we try naturally, are there going to be possibilities that it'll take?"