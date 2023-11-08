CMA Awards 2023: See Every Star on the Red Carpet

The 2023 CMA Awards? Now that's Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning's kind of night.
The country music singer and the retired quarterback are ready to play it again and return as hosts for the 57th annual award show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Nov. 8.
And if you're wondering what's in store for the evening, here's a quick playbook. Lainey Wilson leads the nominees with a total of nine nods, with Jelly Roll following behind at five. Luke Combs and HARDY also head into the night with four nominations each, and Ashley McBryde, Jordan Davis, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen, songwriter/producer Jordan Schmidt and producer/mix engineer Joey Moi picked up three apiece.
In fact, many of these nominees will be pulling double duty and performing. Among the other artists set to rock the microphone are Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay, Post Malone, The War and Treaty, K Michelle, Tanya Tucker, Little Big Town and Carly Pearce. Additionally, Kenny Chesney, Mac McAnally, Alan Jackson and the Zac Brown Band will join together to pay tribute to the late Jimmy Buffett—who passed away in September—through song.
But the star power doesn't end there. Cynthia Erivo, Paula Abdul, Lady A, Martina McBride, Darius Rucker, Keith Urban, Nate Bargatze, Brian Kelley and The Golden Bachelor's Gerry Turner are among the celebrities set to present.
The 2023 CMA Awards air live starting at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. And if your invitation just so happened to get lost in the mail, don't worry. You can keep reading to see the stars' red carpet looks.