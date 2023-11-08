CMA Awards 2023: See Every Star on the Red Carpet

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning are hosting the 2023 CMA Awards, where Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Luke Combs and HARDY are among the most-nominated artists of the night.

The 2023 CMA Awards? Now that's Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning's kind of night.

The country music singer and the retired quarterback are ready to play it again and return as hosts for the 57th annual award show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Nov. 8.

And if you're wondering what's in store for the evening, here's a quick playbook. Lainey Wilson leads the nominees with a total of nine nods, with Jelly Roll following behind at five. Luke Combs and HARDY also head into the night with four nominations each, and Ashley McBryde, Jordan Davis, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen, songwriter/producer Jordan Schmidt and producer/mix engineer Joey Moi picked up three apiece.

In fact, many of these nominees will be pulling double duty and performing. Among the other artists set to rock the microphone are Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay, Post Malone, The War and Treaty, K Michelle, Tanya Tucker, Little Big Town and Carly Pearce. Additionally, Kenny Chesney, Mac McAnally, Alan Jackson and the Zac Brown Band will join together to pay tribute to the late Jimmy Buffett—who passed away in September—through song.

But the star power doesn't end there. Cynthia Erivo, Paula Abdul, Lady A, Martina McBride, Darius Rucker, Keith Urban, Nate Bargatze, Brian Kelley and The Golden Bachelor's Gerry Turner are among the celebrities set to present.

Jason Davis/WireImage

The 2023 CMA Awards air live starting at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. And if your invitation just so happened to get lost in the mail, don't worry. You can keep reading to see the stars' red carpet looks.

Jason Davis/WireImage

Chris Stapleton

Jason Davis/WireImage

Carly Pearce

Jason Davis/WireImage

Paula Abdul

Jason Davis/WireImage

Trevor Rosen, Geoff Sprung, Matthew Ramsey, and Brad Tursi of Old Dominion

Jason Davis/WireImage

Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Ashley McBryde

Jason Davis/WireImage

Olivia Evans and Sara Evans

Leah Puttkammer/FilmMagic

K. Michelle

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Lindsay Hubbard

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Corey Seager and Madisyn Seager

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Jonah Font, Maddie Font, Tae Kerr and Josh Kerr

Photo by Leah Puttkammer/FilmMagic

Paul DiGiovanni and Katie Stevens

Jason Davis/WireImage

Parker McCollum

Jason Davis/WireImage

Brian Kelley

Jason Davis/WireImage

Chris Lane

Jason Davis/WireImage

Priscilla Block

Jason Davis/WireImage

Colbie Caillat

Jason Davis/WireImage

Lindsay Ell

Jason Davis/WireImage

Cody Johnson

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Ben Williams and Bella Hudson

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Gerry Turner

