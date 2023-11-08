CMA Awards 2023: See the Complete Winners List

Watch : CMA Awards 2022: BEST Red Carpet Fashion

These artists weren't on the wrong side of Nashville this year.

The 2023 CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, will air live from the Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 8.

And in addition to performances from Kelsea Ballerini, Post Malone and Chris Stapleton, the evening will see trophies handed out to some of the biggest names in country music. But before the stars hit the red carpet, Good Morning America revealed a few lucky CMA winners—including Lainey Wilson and HARDY for Musical Event of the Year.

Wilson leads the nominee list heading into the ceremony with nine total nods. While Luke Combs, HARDY and first-time nominee Jelly Roll, each enter the award show with a number of nominations.

Another notable first-time nominee was Tracy Chapman for penning her hit song "Fast Car." The track was originally released in 1988 but returned to the top of the charts after being covered by Combs earlier this year.

To see whether your favorite artists and groups came out on top, keep reading for the complete list of this year's winners. And check out the 57th Annual CMA Awards at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.