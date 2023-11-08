CMA Awards 2023: See the Complete Winners List

Check out whether your favorite artists and groups earned a win at this year's 2023 CMA Awards, airing live from Nashville on Nov. 8.

These artists weren't on the wrong side of Nashville this year. 

The 2023 CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, will air live from the Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 8.

And in addition to performances from Kelsea Ballerini, Post Malone and Chris Stapleton, the evening will see trophies handed out to some of the biggest names in country music. But before the stars hit the red carpet, Good Morning America revealed a few lucky CMA winners—including Lainey Wilson and HARDY for Musical Event of the Year.

Wilson leads the nominee list heading into the ceremony with nine total nods. While Luke Combs, HARDY and first-time nominee Jelly Roll, each enter the award show with a number of nominations.

Another notable first-time nominee was Tracy Chapman for penning her hit song "Fast Car." The track was originally released in 1988 but returned to the top of the charts after being covered by Combs earlier this year.

To see whether your favorite artists and groups came out on top, keep reading for the complete list of this year's winners. And check out the 57th Annual CMA Awards at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A 
Little Big Town 
Midland 
Old Dominion 
Zac Brown Band 

Vocal Duo of the Year 

Brooks & Dunn 
Brothers Osborne 
Dan + Shay  
Maddie & Tae  
The War And Treaty 

New Artist of the Year 

Zach Bryan  
Jelly Roll  
Parker McCollum 
Megan Moroney 
Hailey Whitters 

Album of the Year (Award goes to Artist, Producers and Mix Engineers)

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, Ashley McBryde, John Osborne, John Peets, Gena Johnson
Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson, Jay Joyce, Jason Hall
Gettin' Old, Luke Combs Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton, Michael H. Brauer, Jim Cooley,
One Thing At A Time, Morgan Wallen, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery, Josh Ditty, Eivind Nordland 
Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym, Dan Grech-Marguerat

Single of the Year (Award goes to Artist, Producers and Mix Engineers)

"Fast Car," Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton 
"Heart Like A Truck," Lainey Wilson, Jay Joyce, Jason Hall
"Need A Favor," Jelly Roll, Austin Nivarel, Jeff Braun 
"Next Thing You Know," Jordan Davis, Paul DiGiovanni, Jim Cooley 
"wait in the truck," HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson), Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells  

Song of the Year (Award goes to Artist, Producers and Mix Engineers)

"Fast Car," Tracy Chapman 
"Heart Like A Truck," Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson 
"Next Thing You Know," Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne 
"Tennessee Orange," David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams 
"wait in the truck," Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt 

Music Video of the Year 

"Light On In The Kitchen," Ashley McBryde & director Reid Long 
"Memory Lane," Old Dominion & directors Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher 
"Need A Favor," Jelly Roll & director Patrick Tohill 
"Next Thing You Know," Jordan Davis & director Running Bear 
WINNER: "wait in the truck," HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson) & director Justin Clough 

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor 
Paul Franklin 
Rob McNelley 
Derek Wells 
Charlie Worsham 

Musical Event of the Year (Award goes to Artists and Producers)

"Save Me," Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson), Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens 
"She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)," Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina, Zach Crowell 
"Thank God," Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown), Dann Huff 
WINNER: "wait in the truck," HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson), Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells 
"We Don't Fight Anymore," Carly Pearce (featuring Chris Stapleton, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne 

