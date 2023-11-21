Below Deck Mediterranean Shocker: Stew Natalya Scudder Exits Season 8 Early

Watch : “Below Deck Med” Rocked By A Shocking Departure

Natalya Scudder is setting sail from Below Deck Mediterranean.

Following an explosive fight with fellow Stew Kyle Viljoen, the Aussie native revealed on the Bravo series' Nov. 20 episode that she's leaving season eight early.

"I just feels like Kyle's extremely fake and it's disappointing because I thought we were actually good friends," Natalya admitted in a confessional after their dramatic showdown in which Kyle called her a slew of foul-mouthed names. "I don't want to be in a team where I don't feel valued and I don't feel appreciated and I feel like s--t."

But Kyle wasn't the stew's only reason for walking away from the Mustique. Her failed boatmance with Bosun Luka Brunton, problems with her boyfriend back home and disagreements with Chief Stew Tumi Mhlongo had also taken a toll on her.

"I don't like giving up but it's been such a s--t season for me," Natalya noted. "I came on already confused as f--k about my relationship, then I have to deal with the Tumi-nator, the confusion of feelings for Luka, then I have to deal with vile Kyle. I'm just ready to throw in the napkin at this point."