Below Deck Mediterranean Shocker: Stew Natalya Scudder Exits Season 8 Early

Natalya Scudder is setting sail from Below Deck Mediterranean.
Following an explosive fight with fellow Stew Kyle Viljoen, the Aussie native revealed on the Bravo series' Nov. 20 episode that she's leaving season eight early.
"I just feels like Kyle's extremely fake and it's disappointing because I thought we were actually good friends," Natalya admitted in a confessional after their dramatic showdown in which Kyle called her a slew of foul-mouthed names. "I don't want to be in a team where I don't feel valued and I don't feel appreciated and I feel like s--t."
But Kyle wasn't the stew's only reason for walking away from the Mustique. Her failed boatmance with Bosun Luka Brunton, problems with her boyfriend back home and disagreements with Chief Stew Tumi Mhlongo had also taken a toll on her.
"I don't like giving up but it's been such a s--t season for me," Natalya noted. "I came on already confused as f--k about my relationship, then I have to deal with the Tumi-nator, the confusion of feelings for Luka, then I have to deal with vile Kyle. I'm just ready to throw in the napkin at this point."
And even though Kyle eventually apologized, Natalya's mind was made up.
"I will never recover from anything with Kyle," she said in a confessional. "I'll accept his apology and say thank you for coming, but even that was fake. I think his true colors have really shown and I don't want anything to do with him."
Ultimately, Natalya called Captain Sandy Yawn to the bridge to officially give her resignation.
"Besides the personal stuff going on at home, there's also been stuff going on within the interior," she explained. "Kyle and Max [Salvador] were having a bit of a fight in front of everyone. Max was trying to say like, 'I support your community, Kyle,' but Kyle, I think, was intoxicated. I tried to tell Kyle to calm down. He turned around to me and was just like I'm a b---h and no one should ever take advice from me, I'm in the most f--ked up relationship of anyone on board. I thought he was one of my best friends."
Shocked, Sandy replied, "That's not OK. That's bullying."
The goodbye caused Natalya to become emotional. "I feel the need to get off now," she told the captain. "I just don't feel good in my environment. I feel safe, but I just don't feel good."
And Sandy totally understood.
"I will never find anyone who's as excellent as you," she told the yachtie. "Of course I want you to stay, but if you want to leave, nothing is worth your mental health. Give me a hug."
As for Kyle's fate following the fight? Sandy immediately gave him a stern warning about his behavior towards Natalya and two other crew members.
"Every situation that's happened on this boat, guess who's the common denominator?" she told him. "Your screaming match with Max, your screaming match with Jess [Asai] and your screaming match with Natalya. You are the person that's always in the screaming matches. You want to be chief stew, I would never bring you back as a chief, ever. You know why? Because you can't even control your emotions. This is a professional setting, you understand? Your bullying, your screaming. I don't want a person like you on board."
Find out Kyle's fate when Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading to relive the most dramatic firings in Below Deck history.
