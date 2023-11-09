RHOBH's Kyle Richards Slams " F--king B---h" Sutton Stracke Over Las Vegas Stripper Meltdown

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards found herself in a screaming match with Sutton Stracke after she accused her of walking out of Magic Mike over not getting a lap dance.

Watch: Kyle Richards BREAKS DOWN Over Mauricio Split

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are putting the sin in Sin City.

The Bravo cast got wild and raunchy during the Magic Mike show while celebrating Crystal Kung Minkoff's 40th birthday in Las Vegas on the series' Nov. 8 episode.

During the performance, Crystal and Erika Jayne were invited on stage where they received NSFW lap dances from two shirtless cast members. But when Erika took things to the next level by lying on her back with her legs spread as a dancer pretended to perform oral sex on her, Sutton Stracke was left clutching her pearls in shock.

"I'm leaving!" she declared before walking out of the theater in horror. "What the f--k was that?! I am on the board of the American Ballet Foundation!"

And, yes, her costars were annoyed by her reaction...to a show about male strippers. As Dorit Kemsley noted in her confessional, "Here we go again. This is Sutton, always making herself the center of attention."

Kyle Richards and Garcelle Beauvais then chased after Sutton, who continued to rant about how appalled she was.

"I don't have friends that get up on stage and have men's faces in their crotch," she told her two costars. "I live by a different standard for myself."

As for Kyle's take on the outburst? She said in a confessional, "Sutton is clearly upset that Erika and Crystal were getting all the attention up there with these guys."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

After all, earlier that day, Erika had advised that anyone who wanted to get a lap dance should wear pants, which Sutton did. While Sutton denied her meltdown was about not getting pulled up on stage, Kyle insisted, "I'm pretty sure this can something to do with the pants," only infuriating her friend more.

"You go enjoy the strip club show that ya'll came to see, I don't want to," Sutton declared. "My brand is not that."

But when Kyle called her costar's reaction "excessive," Sutton screamed at her to "shut up," causing the Halloween Ends actress to call her a "b---h."

"I am so not buying Sutton's story," Kyle explained in her confessional. "You brought money to put in their pants! I've never seen such a switch of a personality so fast."

As they exited the venue, the fight only worsened as Sutton said, "You're such a bitch! You really are. You hit really low, Kyle."

This caused Kyle to retort, "Are you kidding me? You do not say 'your brand'? Now you're being a b---h! Don't you be a f--king b---h to me."

Once in their sprinter van, Sutton immediately calmed down, telling Kyle, "I'm sorry and I apologize to you."

One person who surprisingly wasn't upset? Erika, who planned the Magic Mike outing.

In fact, Dorit hilariously reacted in her confessional, "I don't know who this Erika is. But this is not the Erika we're used to," while Kyle echoed, "Where is the yelling, finger-pointing, snarling Erika Jayne? I was not expecting this reaction."

See how the Las Vegas trip pans out when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading to learn more about season 13.

Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 Cast

In the aftermath of last season’s turbulent ending, the women find themselves attempting to navigate their fractured friend group. When Dorit enlists a spiritual guru to help them find their way back, the ladies confront their issues head on and begin to mend hurt feelings. Grappling with the demands of family life and growing businesses, however, they quickly realize all might not be what it seems in the picturesque 90210.

Bravo

Erika Jayne

A focused Erika Jayne eyes a career comeback, and she works to rebuild her life despite ongoing legal battles brought on by her now estranged ex-husband. Things are finally looking up when Erika lands herself a hard-earned Las Vegas residency, but bubbling self-doubt due to a four-year performance hiatus has her questioning whether she can pull it off.

Bravo

Kyle Richards

Kyle Richards is a diamond under pressure, struggling to cope amid her most challenging year yet. With her 27-year marriage in turmoil and her relationship with her sister Kathy Hilton in limbo, Kyle reaches her breaking point after the tabloids – and those closest to her – question her budding friendship with country singer Morgan Wade.

Bravo

Garcelle Beauvais

Garcelle Beauvais has cracked the code to success in Hollywood, starring in a film that she also executive produces for the first time. When one of her teenage boys unexpectedly confronts her over her parenting style, however, Garcelle finds herself in uncharted territory. Wondering if she’s doing it all wrong, she attempts to change her approach with both her sons.

Bravo

Sutton Stracke

Determined to reclaim the self-confidence she lost during her marriage, Southern socialite Sutton Stracke takes her professional life by the reins. Needing a bit of guidance in the romance department, however, she turns to one of Beverly Hills’ top dating coaches to get to the bottom of her one-date woes. When Sutton takes Kyle to task over setbacks in their friendship, tensions among the group take a turn for the worse.

Bravo

Annemarie Wiley

Introduced to the group through her friend and neighbor, Kyle, newcomer Annemarie Wiley is a force to be reckoned with. A certified registered nurse anesthetist who thrives under pressure and knows her facts, she’s not afraid to call out the women when they speak out of turn. Going head-to-head with Sutton and Crystal over a few questionable comments, she quickly finds her footing with the ladies.

Bravo

Dorit Kemsley

Dorit Kemsley continues to deal with PTSD caused by her home invasion, which proves especially difficult after she’s robbed again. On top of this, she and PK attempt to work their way back from an issue that almost cost them their marriage. 

Bravo

Crystal Kung Minkoff

Crystal Kung Minkoff has found her voice within the group, holding her own after one of the women questions what she stands for. She soon finds she can’t win them all, however, when her need for control gets the best of her and threatens her relationship with her brother.

