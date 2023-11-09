RHOBH's Kyle Richards Slams " F--king B---h" Sutton Stracke Over Las Vegas Stripper Meltdown

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are putting the sin in Sin City.
The Bravo cast got wild and raunchy during the Magic Mike show while celebrating Crystal Kung Minkoff's 40th birthday in Las Vegas on the series' Nov. 8 episode.
During the performance, Crystal and Erika Jayne were invited on stage where they received NSFW lap dances from two shirtless cast members. But when Erika took things to the next level by lying on her back with her legs spread as a dancer pretended to perform oral sex on her, Sutton Stracke was left clutching her pearls in shock.
"I'm leaving!" she declared before walking out of the theater in horror. "What the f--k was that?! I am on the board of the American Ballet Foundation!"
And, yes, her costars were annoyed by her reaction...to a show about male strippers. As Dorit Kemsley noted in her confessional, "Here we go again. This is Sutton, always making herself the center of attention."
Kyle Richards and Garcelle Beauvais then chased after Sutton, who continued to rant about how appalled she was.
"I don't have friends that get up on stage and have men's faces in their crotch," she told her two costars. "I live by a different standard for myself."
As for Kyle's take on the outburst? She said in a confessional, "Sutton is clearly upset that Erika and Crystal were getting all the attention up there with these guys."
After all, earlier that day, Erika had advised that anyone who wanted to get a lap dance should wear pants, which Sutton did. While Sutton denied her meltdown was about not getting pulled up on stage, Kyle insisted, "I'm pretty sure this can something to do with the pants," only infuriating her friend more.
"You go enjoy the strip club show that ya'll came to see, I don't want to," Sutton declared. "My brand is not that."
But when Kyle called her costar's reaction "excessive," Sutton screamed at her to "shut up," causing the Halloween Ends actress to call her a "b---h."
"I am so not buying Sutton's story," Kyle explained in her confessional. "You brought money to put in their pants! I've never seen such a switch of a personality so fast."
As they exited the venue, the fight only worsened as Sutton said, "You're such a bitch! You really are. You hit really low, Kyle."
This caused Kyle to retort, "Are you kidding me? You do not say 'your brand'? Now you're being a b---h! Don't you be a f--king b---h to me."
Once in their sprinter van, Sutton immediately calmed down, telling Kyle, "I'm sorry and I apologize to you."
One person who surprisingly wasn't upset? Erika, who planned the Magic Mike outing.
In fact, Dorit hilariously reacted in her confessional, "I don't know who this Erika is. But this is not the Erika we're used to," while Kyle echoed, "Where is the yelling, finger-pointing, snarling Erika Jayne? I was not expecting this reaction."
See how the Las Vegas trip pans out when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
