RHOBH's Kyle Richards Slams " F--king B---h" Sutton Stracke Over Las Vegas Stripper Meltdown

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are putting the sin in Sin City.

The Bravo cast got wild and raunchy during the Magic Mike show while celebrating Crystal Kung Minkoff's 40th birthday in Las Vegas on the series' Nov. 8 episode.

During the performance, Crystal and Erika Jayne were invited on stage where they received NSFW lap dances from two shirtless cast members. But when Erika took things to the next level by lying on her back with her legs spread as a dancer pretended to perform oral sex on her, Sutton Stracke was left clutching her pearls in shock.

"I'm leaving!" she declared before walking out of the theater in horror. "What the f--k was that?! I am on the board of the American Ballet Foundation!"

And, yes, her costars were annoyed by her reaction...to a show about male strippers. As Dorit Kemsley noted in her confessional, "Here we go again. This is Sutton, always making herself the center of attention."

Kyle Richards and Garcelle Beauvais then chased after Sutton, who continued to rant about how appalled she was.