Why Kaitlyn Bristowe Says DWTS Pro Alan Bersten Won’t Speak to Her

This friendship hasn't been scoring a 10 as of late.

Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed that Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Alan Bersten still isn't speaking to her after she referred to him a d--k on her Off the Vine podcast in September, noting the two had even had a run-in recently.

"Alan still won't talk to me," she told Cheryl Burke during the Nov. 6 episode of the DWTS alum's Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans podcast. "He walked right past me on Dancing with the Stars, he won't call me back. And I have like profusely apologized on my podcast."

The Bachelor Nation member added that she didn't mean the comment with any real sincerity, "I always call Alan a d--k. I always call Sasha [Farber] a d--k. I call them all d--ks, in the most loving way."

E! News has reached out to reps for Alan for comment but has not heard back.

Kaitlyn—who picked up the Mirrorball trophy during season 29 with pro Artem Chigvintsev—shared that she made the remark to Charity Lawson ahead of the current season of the ABC show, on which her fellow former Bachelorette is currently competing.