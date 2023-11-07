Why Kaitlyn Bristowe Says DWTS Pro Alan Bersten Won’t Speak to Her

This friendship hasn't been scoring a 10 as of late.
Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed that Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Alan Bersten still isn't speaking to her after she referred to him a d--k on her Off the Vine podcast in September, noting the two had even had a run-in recently.
"Alan still won't talk to me," she told Cheryl Burke during the Nov. 6 episode of the DWTS alum's Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans podcast. "He walked right past me on Dancing with the Stars, he won't call me back. And I have like profusely apologized on my podcast."
The Bachelor Nation member added that she didn't mean the comment with any real sincerity, "I always call Alan a d--k. I always call Sasha [Farber] a d--k. I call them all d--ks, in the most loving way."
Kaitlyn—who picked up the Mirrorball trophy during season 29 with pro Artem Chigvintsev—shared that she made the remark to Charity Lawson ahead of the current season of the ABC show, on which her fellow former Bachelorette is currently competing.
In fact, the comment occurred while trying to guess which professional dancer Charity might be paired up with.
"I started describing how each one of them, in my opinion, were in the ballroom," Kaitlyn explained, "and I said, 'You know, Alan's like, he'll really push you, but he's kind of a d--k.' And I said, 'Actually, Artem will really push you,' and then I said, 'Actually they're all kinda d--ks.'"
She added, "But lovable d--ks! Alan is, again, he was one of my closest friends out of the whole show and so I'm like, 'Please pick up the phone Alan.' He will not respond to me or talk to me. It's sad."
For his part, while Alan might be giving Kaitlyn the cold shoulder, he did address her comments not long after the Sept. 7 episode of her podcast released.
"First of all, I never danced with Kaitlyn, so I don't know why that would even come up," the 29-year-old told Us Weekly Sept. 20. "I take a lot of pride in my work and I make sure that above all else, my partners feel comfortable and confident in themselves."
While Kaitlyn waltzed her way to success on DWTS, Charity is hoping to do the same as she and Artem compete to take home the newly designed Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.
