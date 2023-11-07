Why Michael Strahan Has Been MIA From Good Morning America

Fans won't see Michael Strahan on Good Morning America this week amid his ongoing absence from his various TV shows.

Viewers won't be starting their mornings with Michael Strahan this week. 

The former football player will be absent from the Good Morning America desk a little longer.

"Michael Strahan will not be with us this week as he is dealing with some personal family matters," an ABC spokesperson said in a statement obtained by E! News Nov. 7. "We appreciate everyone's thoughts and concerns."

A source close to the situation also told E! News, "Michael is fine."

Strahan typically co-anchors GMA along with Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Ginger Zee. However, the last time the 51-year-old—who joined the GMA team in 2014—appeared on the morning news show was on Oct. 26. Juju Chang and Linsey Davis have been filling in for Strahan during his absence. 

In addition to the morning news show, the former New York Giants player has been away from his football analyst duties. Strahan was not on air during the Nov. 5 broadcast of Fox NFL Sunday—with his co-host Curt Menefee telling viewers, "Michael Strahan isn't with us this week, dealing with a personal family matter."

Strahan—who stars on the show along with Menefee, Terry BradshawHowie LongJimmy Johnson and Jay Glazer—was also not part of the Oct. 29 broadcast, with Menefee telling fans "Michael has the day off." His most recent appearance on the program was during the Oct. 22 show.

The 51-year-old has also been rather quiet on social media—last posting to X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram to promote the game show he hosts The $100,000 Pyramid on Oct. 25.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

