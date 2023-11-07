The Best Host and Hostess Gifts of 2023 That'll Leave a Lasting Impression

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you've ever hosted your own party or small gathering, then you know it's HARD work. And with the holiday season fast approaching, soon you'll be invited to many family and friend gatherings. Which means it's time to return the favor and show your appreciation for all that hard work by arriving with a thoughtful and delightful host gift in hand. Whether it's your mom, sister-in-law, brother, or your bestie throwing the shindig, you know that bringing folks together is no small feat. This is why bringing over a little something to make their hosting experience even more special is not just a courtesy but a heartfelt gesture that lets them know their efforts are truly valued. But if you have no idea where to even start looking, then you've come to the right place.
Whether you're heading to a cozy dinner party or a swanky soirée, we've got you covered. From quirky kitchen gadgets to elegant home decor, we've handpicked the perfect presents that will make you the guest of the year. After all, why show up empty-handed when you can dazzle your host or hostess with a token of appreciation that's as unique as they are? Keep scrolling for the most thoughtful and stylish gifts that are bound to make you the life of the party.
Uncommon Originals Hungry Hedgehog Food Server
Who can resist this adorable hungry hedgehog food server?! Not us. With a capacity for 25 skewers and a generous set of 50 included, it's all set to steal the spotlight at your upcoming dinner party.
Unfiltered Raw Honey by Zach & Zoe Sweet Bee Farm
If the host or hostess in your life loves a good cuppa tea, then they're going to appreciate this unfiltered raw honey infused with wildflower and lemon. It's packed full of powerful antioxidants, amino acids, enzymes, and vitamins!
Johanna Howard Cozi Throw
If you ask us, there's nothing better than snuggling up with a cozy blanket in the winter season. Whether it's for chilly nights by the fire pit or those indoor tea-sipping moments, your host is bound to enjoy this ultra-soft wool blanket this holiday season (or even all year round).
LARS NYSØM Salt Pepper Mill
Not only does this pepper mill grinder have a sleek design, it also lets you choose how coarse you want your black pepper to be, whether you're sprinkling it in your salad or Cacio e pepe. The blades are also made of ceramic, so you don't have to worry about corrosion either.
Caspari Matisse Paper Cocktail Napkins
These Matisse-printed cocktail napkins are mini-masterpieces, adding an artistic touch to any dinner party that your attentive host is sure to treasure.
Monikers Party Game
Board games are a must-have when it comes to hosting large gatherings, and it doesn't get better than Monikers. With three rounds that lead from unlimited clues to one-word hints, and eventually charades, it guarantees a night filled with uproarious laughter and the birth of unforgettable inside jokes.
Mosser Glass Jadeite Glass Panel Pitcher
Lemonade anyone? Transport yourself back to the '50s with a charming Jadeite pitcher crafted by Ohio's Mosser Glassware, adding a delightful retro touch to any dining and entertaining experience.
Desktop Table Dustpan and Brush Set By Iris Hantverk
While a dustpan may seem like a simple and boring gift, trust us when we tell you it's perfect for tidying up any post-dinner party crumbs or food debris, making it a versatile addition to any host's home cleaning arsenal.
Aesop Reverence Aromatique Hand Wash
Maintaining clean and presentable hands during party food prep is paramount for any gracious host. So, why not surprise them with a luxury Aesop hand wash infused with invigorating notes of vetiver root, petitgrain, and bergamot rind? It smells divine if we say so ourselves.
Solo Stove Mesa Tabletop Fire Pit with Stand
If you're looking for the perfect host gift that'll surely make an impression, look no further than the Solo Stove Mesa tabletop firepit. Ideal for cozy evenings, it's perfect for marshmallow roasting, offering a camping-style s'mores experience right at your table.
Don't know what to wear to Friendsgiving? Check out these 11 comfy (and cute) Thanksgiving outfit ideas for every type of celebration.