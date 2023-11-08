The Best Advent Calendars of 2023: Finds for Kids, Pets, Foodies, Fashionistas & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The holidays are almost here, and you could spend every day in December watching the sun set a little sooner, feeling the weather get cooler, and sensing the new year approaching (um, how is it almost January already?). Or you could make the whole month a little brighter with a themed advent calendar. Whether you love food and drinks, fashion and beauty, or just want something for your pets or kids, we've got you covered.
From buttery shortbread cookies and Harry Potter inspired candy, to a LEGO building kit and mini bottles of nail polish, you can bring the spirit of the holidays to every day in December. Why wait, keep on reading because we've curated a list of the best advent calendars for every kind of vibe.
December only comes once a year, so get shopping before they sell out!
The Best Food & Drink Advent Calendars
Bonne Maman 2023 Limited Edition Advent Calendar
If you love adorable little jars of jam, the Bonne Maman advent calendar is for you. It includes 23 holiday fruit spread flavors like pineapple with ginger, raspberry chocolate, and more, and one honey option. One reviewer raved that the calendar, "masterfully combines flavors for a different combination in unexpected flavors." Get your croissants ready!
Walker’s 2023 Advent Calendar with Shortbread Cookies from Scotland
Nothing says "the holidays" like a buttery shortbread cookie. With the Walker's advent calendar, you get a variety of six cookies from the brand's iconic shortbread finger to rounds, stars, chocolate chip and salted caramel squares. And, according to the brand, they're cookies are made with four simple ingredients (butter, flour, sugar and salt), with no artificial ingredients. Yum.
Williams Sonoma's Harry Potter Advent Calendar
Hop on the Hogwarts Express for a Harry Potter-inspired Christmas. This advent calendar features 24 individually wrapped treat packs with gummies shaped like owls, Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans, and more.
Dylan's Candy Bar 24 Days of Sweets Advent Calendar
Get your candy countdown on with the Dylan's Candy Bar advent calendar. There's 24 numbered windows with sour Santa gummies, snowmen marshmallows, mini candy canes and more. The holiday has never tasted so sweet.
GODIVA 2023 Holiday Classic Chocolate Advent Calendar
With 24 days of chocolate, the GODIVA advent calendar is a chocolate lover's dream. It features milk, dark, and white chocolates with fillings like mint, praline, caramel, and more, that will make any mouth water.
Pukka Herbs Herbal Tea Advent Calendar 2023
The holiday is a perfect time to snuggle up with a cup of tea. This Pukka advent calendar will bring a soothing blend of herbal tea to 24 days. There are citrus, floral, sweet and spicy flavors for every kind of tea fan.
The Best Fashion & Beauty Advent Calendars
Astrid & Miyu 12 Day Advent Calendar
Encased in a beautiful jewelry case (that's also reusable), the Astrid & Miyu advent calendar gives you 12 days of gold jewelry. You get delicate hoops, huggies, ear cuffs and more, with gorgeous celestial vibes. A silver option is also available.
OPI Holiday '23 Nail Lacquer Mini 25 PC Advent Calendar
Holiday nails, here you come. This OPI advent calendar is filled with 25 mini shades and fan favorites, like RapiDry Top Coat and Start to Finish 3-in-1 treatment, that will stun throughout the year.
The Best Kids Advent Calendars
LEGO City Advent Calendar 60303 Building Kit
Kids (ages 5+) and LEGO fans alike can enjoy this 24-piece advent calendar. Featuring mini builds, LEGO City TV characters (like Top Hat Tom, Sam Grizzled and more) and accessories, the set even includes a fold-down mat for extra festive adventures.
KiwiCo Santa's Railroad Advent Calendar
Have your kids (5+) exploring art and design while they play and countdown the holidays with the KiwiCo advent calendar. There are 24 envelopes, each with a project inside and directions. Each project is part of a winter railroad set, so by the end of the month there will be a completed (and adorable), handmade scene.
The Best Pet Advent Calendars
Merry & Bright Deck the Howls 25-Day Jerky Advent Calendar for Dogs
Pamper your pooch with the Merry & Bright advent calendar. There are 25 days of chicken, duck, pork and beef jerky treats that will make your dog howl for the holidays.
Merry & Bright Holiday Cat Advent Calendar with 25 Holiday-Themed Cat Toys
Give your cat a purr-fect holiday season with the Merry & Bright advent calendar. It features 25 holiday-themed toys (plus catnip) that will delight cats and kittens alike.
Wufers Advent Calendar Dog Cookie Box
Even if your dog has been naughty, it would be nice to give them the Wufers advent calendar. All December long they can enjoy these 24 freshly-baked pup-friendly cookies.
