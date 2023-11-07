Stormi Webster Joins Dad Travis Scott for Utopia Performance

Watch : Is Travis Scott SHADING Timothee Chalamet Over Kylie Jenner?

These two took "rise and shine" literally.

During Travis Scott's Nov. 5 concert in Los Angeles, he was joined on stage by none other than his daughter Stormi Webster. And when we say "on stage," we actually mean floating on a suspended head.

In videos shared from the show at LA's So-Fi Stadium, the 5-year-old—who the rapper shares with ex Kylie Jenner—can be seen safely strapped in and holding her dad's hand as Travis performed on the floating cranium.

Fans on social media could not get enough of the sweet father-daughter moment. "Look how happy he is," commented one user on a clip shared to TikTok, while another added, "Iconic !!"

But this is not the first time Stormi has joined her dad in his musical endeavors. In fact, she's even featured on his newest album Utopia, which was released in July.

Towards the end of "Thank God" after Travis raps, "Storm's a minor but you know she livin' major," you can hear Stormi chime in with, "That's right, Daddy."