Kyle Richards Clarifies Relationship Status With Mauricio Umansky After "Divorce" Comment

Kyle Richards is setting the record straight on where she stands with Mauricio Umansky.
After she used the word "divorce" during a red carpet interview at BravoCon, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star clarified that she'd slipped up and that they're still just separated.
"I misspoke on the red carpet today," Kyle told Andy Cohen during the Nov. 6 episode of Watch What Happens Live that had been recorded on the BravoCon stage in Las Vegas. "Two times I had to correct someone when they said 'divorce.' I said 'separated.' And then I went and said it, and then it went everywhere. So, that was my bad."
In fact, she said she and Mauricio are "still amicable" and spoke highly of their relationship.
"I still consider my marriage to Mauricio a success," the Bravolebrity shared earlier. "We're still a love story. I love him very much."
It's a message that echoed what Kyle had previously said at BravoCon.
"We love each other very much, and we are family no matter what happens," the 54-year-old—who welcomed daughter Farrah, 35, during a previous marriage as well as kids Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, with Mauricio—said during an earlier panel. "And we have a very strong family unit."
And ultimately, she said the couple is "just trying to figure it out."
"A lot of people think, 'What are you doing? Just pull it together, and fix everything,'" she continued while tearing up. "Obviously, that's what I would want. This is not my idea of my fairytale, clearly."
Kyle and Mauricio first addressed reports of their separation in July—making it clear that "any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue."
While speaking to E! News at BravoCon, the Halloween actress noted the two are still living together and shared if they'll celebrate the holidays with each other.
"That's the million-dollar question," Kyle exclusively told E! News' Keltie Knight. "Yes, we'll probably all be together in Aspen. And we did our summer trip together, we were fine."
And she reiterated they're focusing on their family.
"When you really do love someone that much, it doesn't just go away no matter what the circumstances are," Kyle added. "And we're putting our love for each other in front of all the other issues and putting our family first."
