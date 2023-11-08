Patrick Dempsey Named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2023

Watch : Michael B. Jordan Pokes Fun at Chris Evans Being Sexiest Man Alive 2022

McDreamy is finally People's Sexiest Man Alive.

Patrick Dempsey was revealed as 2023 winner during the Nov. 7 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where the Grey's Anatomy star made an appearance during the late-night show via Proto hologram.

"I'm glad it's happening at this point in my life," the 57-year-old told People in the cover story. "It's nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive."

Patrick joked that he was "shocked" to officially land the honor—which comes 20 years after he captured hearts on the ABC medical drama.

"I started laughing, like, this is a joke, right? I've always been the bridesmaid!" the Enchanted star said. "I'd completely forgotten about it and never even contemplated being in this position. So my ego is good."

Patrick noted that his kids—Talula, 21, and Darby and Sullivan, 16, who he shares with wife Jillian Fink—are going to keep him humble, saying they're "just going to make fun of me and pick on me and figure out every reason why I shouldn't be." He added, "Which is good, they keep me young."